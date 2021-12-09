Grain Valley claims second place in five-team meet

The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls swimming and diving team claimed a pair of individual wins to take second place in a five-team meet Wednesday at the Raytown Wellness Center.

The Eagles tallied 317 points to finish behind Pembroke Hill (355) but ahead of Grandview (124), Raytown (108) and Raytown South (82).

Riley Wade edged teammate Ella Boyle to win the 50-yard freestyle in 29.12 seconds and Wade took second to Raytown’s Hannah Batts in the 100 butterfly (1:18.05).

Madison Rogers (197.10) and Italia Haywood (170.00) finished 1-2 in 1-meter diving for the Eagles.

Alyssa Hanenkratt claimed second place in both the 200 freestyle (2:26.99) and 500 freestyle (6:42.67) behind Pembroke Hill’s Elana Lazzaretto each time and the Eagles finished second in all three relays.