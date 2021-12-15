Blue Springs South swim coach Errich Oberlander surpasses 400 wins with Jaguars

The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South swimming and diving head coach Errich Oberlander surpassed the 400-victory mark for his tenure with the Jaguars Tuesday.

His Jaguars claimed wins in nine events on Senior Night as they swept four other teams to stay undefeated in dual meets and send Oberlander past the milestone, which includes both girls and boys victories.

Blue Springs South topped Grain Valley (236-56), Sedalia Smith-Cotton (233-62), Sedalia Sacred Heart (226-36) and Marshall (242-35) at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

Grain Valley defeated Smith-Cotton (129-107), Sacred Heart (137-41) and Marshall (132-77).

The all-freshman 200-yard medley relay team of Shelby Jackson, Palmer Taul, Lainey Vaughan and Trinity Tuggle led off the meet with a victory in a state consideration time of 2 minutes, 2.62 seconds, narrowly missing the school all-freshman medley relay record.

Kennedy Hecker won the 500 freestyle (6:30.46) and was edged by Sacred Heart’s Camille Schear (25.82-26.10) in the 50 freestyle. Tuggle finished third in 26.82 seconds, with all three times being state consideration.

Hecker anchored the 200 freestyle relay win (1:47.85) with Amy Pollard, Kara Good and Tuggle. She also anchored the 400 freestyle relay win (4:05.06) with Pollard, Good and Micaela Richards.

Good won the 200 freestyle (2:15.90) and other winners included Pollard (100 butterfly, 1:10.17), Richards (100 freestyle, 1:02.19) and Jackson (100 breaststroke, 1:20.88).

South’s Alyssa Mainard (237.00) and Gianna Graham (213.20) finished 1-2 in diving, both with state consideration scores.

Alyssa Hanenkratt took third in the 200 free (2:27.57) and Riley Wade was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.19) for Grain Valley’s top finishes.