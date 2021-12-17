Blue Springs South state champion Carter McIntosh is the Examiner's 2021 Boys Swimmer/Diver of the Year

Bill Althaus

As long as there have been athletic competitions, participants have lavished praise on their respective coaches.

But how many state champions can credit their coaches for something as rare as teaching them how to participate in their sport when they were just 5 years old?

Well, Blue Springs South High School swimming coach Erich Oberlander actually taught state champion Carter McIntosh how to swim when the Jaguar junior was just 5.

"How crazy is that?" said McIntosh, who won a stunning 50-yard freestyle championship at the Class 2 Missouri State High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, which helped him claim The Examiner's Swimmer of the Year award.

"When I finished the race, I looked at the board and saw I won, then I looked over at Obie and my teammates and they were jumping up and down and going crazy.”

He had matched his school-record time of 21.22 seconds he set while winning the title in the Suburban Big Eight Championships a couple weeks earlier.

"It's all Coach! He made me the swimmer I am today,” McIntosh said of Oberlander, who surpassed 400 dual victories for the Blue Springs South boys and girls teams this week. “Obie has become one of my great friends and I love my teammates. That's a moment I'll never forget.

"I mean, how many guys can say their high school coach actually taught them how to swim?"

And who could ever imagine that one day Oberlander would be coaching The Examiner's 2021 Swimmer/Diver of the Year?

"That's even crazier," McIntosh said. "We have these pictures of me and Obie when I was 5 – and I have a medal about my neck – and now we have one of me and Obie from state with a state championship medal around my neck.

"I guess it's a good thing I liked getting up at 8:30 every morning to go to his Lakewood swimming lessons."

McIntosh laughs at the thought, as does his coach.

"This gets even crazier," said Oberlander, "I actually swam against Carter's dad, James, when he was at Truman and I was at Raytown. My mom and dad kept every newspaper article and program from every event I ever swam in, but we don't have any with me and Jamie.

"He graduated from Truman in 1995 and I graduated from Raytown in 1994."

And the story gets even better – McIntosh is Oberlander's first individual state champion in his 13 years at the helm. The last Jaguar swimmer to win an individual title also came in the 50 freestyle when Derrion Thomas captured it in 2007.

“We've had a relay win (200 freestyle relay in 2016) and a diver win (Alex Burt in 2017), but I've never had an individual (swimming) champion,” Oberlander told The Examiner at the state meet. “We've been close lots of times but never got over that hump until today. And we did it by six-hundredths of a second.”

Before the start of the season McIntosh told his coach that he was going to break the Blue Springs South school record of 21.4 seconds. His state championship time was 21.22 seconds. That edged out Lee's Summit West's Thomas Wozniak and Columbia Hickman's Sam Ragsdell, who tied for second at 21.28.

McIntosh also made the consolation finals in the 100 freestyle, finishing 11th in the state in 48.31 seconds for honorable mention all-state honors. He also anchored the 400 freestyle relay team that finished 15th in the state consolation finals in 3:22.42, teaming with Sawyer Jackson, Gilburn and Bahr.

OK, are you ready for another interesting tidbit?

McIntosh is best known as a tennis player. He was a member of The Examiner's 2020 All-Area Boys Tennis team last spring.

“I swim three months a year because tennis is my main sport right now," McIntosh said with a laugh. "I might tell Obie I'm switching to swimming full time, but he wouldn't believe me. He knows tennis is my sport, but three months every year I give him all I've got in the pool.

"I love the guy, and I think he might be even happier than I am about all this – if that's possible."

Well?

"I know he's a tennis player, but he's a heck of a tennis player who is a state champion swimmer, and he is a great team leader, a great kid and a great kid to be around," Oberlander said.

McIntosh was a part of one other championship final Saturday when he swam the anchor leg for the Jaguars' eighth-place 200-yard freestyle relay team that also included fellow juniors Jacob Suchman and Broedy Gilburn and senior George Bahr. That quartet finished in a time of 1 minute, 30.56 seconds to earn an all-state honor.

"That was as cool as winning state," McIntosh said, "because those guys are my brothers. I have known George since I was 5. He and I were the little kids Obie taught to swim, and to share a state medal with him his last year is the best, just the best.

"That's better than any individual honor I could ever receive. But I love winning your swimmer of the year award – I never saw that coming!"

2021 Examiner All-Area Boys Swimming & Diving

FIRST TEAM

• 200-yard medley relay: Lee’s Summit North (Graham Adkins, soph.; Ben Luna, jr.; Weston Hemmerling, jr.; Grant Idoux, sr.) — 14th at Class 2 state championships (1:44.37); 4th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (1:42.66).

• 200 freestyle: George Bahr, sr., Blue Springs South — 17th at Class 2 state championships (1:46.51).

• 200 individual medley: Ben Luna, jr., Lee’s Summit North — 26th at Class 2 state championships (2:06.07); 6th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (2:05.28).

• 50 freestyle: Carter McIntosh, jr., Blue Springs South — Class 2 state champion (21.22); Suburban Big Eight champion (21.22); Examiner 2021 Boys Swimmer of the Year.

• 1-meter diving: JJ Davis, jr., Blue Springs — 7th at Class 2 state championships (406.25); Suburban Big Eight champion (471.95).

• 100 butterfly: Broedy Gilburn, jr., Blue Springs South — 12th at Class 2 state championships (54.65); 6th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (55.96).

• 100 freestyle: Carter McIntosh, jr., Blue Springs South — 11th at Class 2 state championships (48.31); 3rd at Suburban Big Eight Championships (47.74); Examiner 2021 Boys Swimmer of the Year.

• 500 freestyle: Jack Johnson, sr., Blue Springs — 26th at Class 2 state championships (5:09.95).

• 200 freestyle relay: Blue Springs South (Jacob Suchman, jr.; Broedy Gilburn, jr.; George Bahr, sr.; Carter McIntosh, jr.) — 8th at Class 2 state championships (1:30.56); Suburban Big Eight runner-up (1:29.49).

• 100 backstroke: Graham Adkins, soph., Lee's Summit North — 18th at Class 2 state championships (56.06); 3rd at Suburban Big Eight Championships (56.24)

• 100 breaststroke: George Bahr, sr., Blue Springs South — 13th at Class 2 state championships (1:01.17); 4th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (1:00.22).

• 400 freestyle relay: Blue Springs South (Sawyer Jackson, sr.; Broedy Gilburn, jr.; George Bahr, sr.; Carter McIntosh, jr.) — 15th at Class 2 state championships (3:22.42); 3rd at Suburban Big Eight Championships (3:20.59).

SECOND TEAM

• 200-yard medley relay: Blue Springs (Larry Baldwin, sr.; John Bellinghausen, jr.; William Harris, soph.; Jack Johnson, sr.)

• 200 freestyle: Jack Johnson, sr., Blue Springs

• 200 individual medley: John Bellinghausen, jr., Blue Springs

• 50 freestyle: Grant Idoux, sr., Lee's Summit North

• 1-meter diving: James Price, sr., Blue Springs South

• 100 butterfly: Eli Wills, jr., Blue Springs South

• 100 freestyle: Grant Idoux, sr., Lee's Summit North

• 500 freestyle: Hayden Cox, soph., Truman

• 200 freestyle relay: Lee's Summit North (Grant Idoux, sr.; Seth Bishop, sr.; Weston Hemmerling, jr.; Graham Adkins, soph.)

• 100 backstroke: Larry Baldwin, sr., Blue Springs

• 100 breaststroke: John Bellinghausen, jr., Blue Springs

• 400 freestyle relay: Blue Springs (Jack Johnson, sr.; Caleb Franklin, sr.; Brady Murdick, fresh.; Larry Baldwin, sr.)

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Springs: Blake Niemann, jr., 1-meter diving; 200 freestyle relay (Caleb Franklin, sr.; John Bellinghausen, jr.; Will Harris, soph.; William Smalley, sr.); Blue Springs South: Evan Giles, sr., 1-meter diving; Will Schneider, soph., 1-meter diving; 200 medley relay (Judson McIntosh, fresh.; Jacob Suchman, jr.; Eli Wills, jr.; Jackson Holmes, fresh.); Grain Valley: Isaac Burd, sr., 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle; Kollin Hansuld, soph., 1-meter diving; Lee's Summit North: Graham Adkins, soph., 50 freestyle; Weston Hemmerling, jr., 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke; Ben Luna, jr., 100 breaststroke; 400 freestyle relay (Logan Bentley, jr.; Seth Bishop, sr.; Jamison Haines, soph.; Ben Luna, jr.).