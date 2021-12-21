Grain Valley uses depth to take third in Independence Invitational

The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls swimming and diving team didn’t get one individual event win but had enough depth to take third in the Independence Invitational Saturday.

The Eagles totaled 257 points to finish behind Notre Dame de Sion (469) and Belton (361) at Henley Aquatic Center. St. Michael the Archangel (169) finished seventh, William Chrisman (69) was eighth, Truman (27) was 10th and Van Horn (11) took 13th.

Alyssa Hanenkratt had Grain Valley’s top individual finish, claiming second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 27.07 seconds.

Rachel Hanenkratt, Ella Boyle, Alayna Power-Tuttle and Riley Wade combined to capture second place in the 400 freestyle relay (4:30.26).

Rhea’Leigh Stanley finished third in the 100 backstroke (1:17.78), Wade was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.15) and Madison Rogers was fifth in 1-meter diving with a score of 313.85 for the Eagles.

Kiersten Playter led Chrisman with a fifth-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:15.05) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (28.45). Kira Pangelinan took fifth in the 500 freestyle (6:50.88) for the Bears.

Samantha Clevenger was 13th in the 100 breaststroke for Truman’s top individual finish.

Van Horn diver Felicia Lawrence scored all of her team’s points with an eighth-place finish (240.25).