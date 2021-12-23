Amy Pollard's two wins help Blue Springs South top rival Blue Springs

The Blue Springs South girls swimming and diving team captured wins in 10 of 12 events to top rival Blue Springs Wednesday.

Amy Pollard garnered a pair of individual wins and recorded a personal- and season-best swim to help the Jaguars win 122-63 to remain undefeated in dual meets this season.

After winning the 50-yard freestyle in 27.83 seconds, Pollard turned in a personal-best time in the exact opposite, the 500-yard freestyle. She broke six minutes for the first time, winning in 5 minutes, 51.59 seconds, more than 14 seconds faster than Blue Springs’ Alexis Pierce.

Pollard also helped in two relay victories. She teamed with Kara Good, Trinity Tuggle and Kennedy Hecker to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.41), and prevailed in the 400 free relay along with Good, Hecker and Landry Johnson.

“Amy Pollard had a really nice meet,” Jaguars coach Errich Oberlander said.

Micaela Richards posted a season-best time (2:29.38) in one of the closest races of the day but was edged by Pierce (2:29.18). Richards, though, captured a win in the 100 backstroke with a season-best time of 1:09.57, edging Blue Springs’ Kyla Weems (1:10.49).

Hecker (1:00.45) edged Tuggle (1:00.49) in the 50 freestyle, one event after taking second (1:15.51) to teammate Shelby Jackson (1:09.60) in the 100 butterfly. Good took first (1:15.96) over Blue Springs’ Laila Devine (1:23.36) in the 100 breaststroke.

South’s Alyssa Mainard tallied 227.10 points to top Blue Springs’ Elisa Bouknight (172.60) to win diving.

Jackson, Palmer Taul, Lainey Vaughan and Tuggle claimed a win in the 200 medley relay (2:05.93) for the Jaguars.

Weems captured the Wildcats’ other win, finishing in 2:16.24 to top South’s Lexi Buckner and Tuggle (2:21.17 each) in the 200 freestyle.