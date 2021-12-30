Prep swimming roundup: Blue Springs South claims wins in four out of five matchups

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South girls swimming and diving team suffered its first dual loss of the year, but coach Errich Oberlander was still pleased with his team’s performance Wednesday.

Liberty handed the Jaguars their first loss with a 176-135 win but South defeated the four other teams in the six-team meet. The Jaguars topped Lee’s Summit North (223-82), Grain Valley (235-64), Raymore-Peculiar (209-104) and Summit Christian Academy (248-30) at the Blue Springs South High School Aquatic Center.

“This meet is always one that is hard to determine how we will do as it falls in that weird time frame between Christmas and New Year's. I think our girls responded well with some best times throughout the meet,” Oberlander said.

Lee’s Summit North defeated Grain Valley (143-110) and SCA (178-40) but lost to Liberty (203-84) and Ray-Pec (151-139). Grain Valley topped SCA (158-42) and fell to Liberty (213-65) and Ray-Pec (160-116).

Kara Good provided a pair of state consideration times for South. She finished the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minute, 56.67 seconds, edging Ray-Pec's Mandy Butscher by just .05 of a second at the wall.

“Rarely is the 500-yard freestyle one of the most exciting races of dual meet, but today Kara Good made most in attendance stand and cheer during the entire race as it was back and forth the entire time,” Oberlander said.

Good also finished third in the 200 freestyle in a state consideration time of 2:12.69. She also teamed with Amy Pollard, Trinity Tuggle and Kennedy Hecker to prevail in the 200 freestyle relay in a state consideration time of 1:47.72.

The Jaguars were also strong in diving, taking three of the top four spots. Alyssa Mainard earned the win with a state consideration six-dive score of 230.75. Grain Valley’s Madison Rogers (224.75) and South’s Avari Meyers (224.25) took second and third with state consideration scores and South’s Gianna Graham (207.95) was fourth.

“Our divers also put in a great performance as our depth really showed in that event,” Oberlander said.

Hecker earned Blue Springs South’s other win as she and Lee’s Summit North’s Anna Hess tied for first in a state consideration time of 25.87 seconds. North’s Lillie Zoller was third in a state time of 27.19.

Hess also took second in the 100 freestyle in a state consideration time of 57.34 seconds.

Micaela Richards finished second in the 100 butterfly in a state consideration time of 1:07.77, Amy Pollard took third in the 200 individual medley (2:35.05) and Tuggle was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.16) for the Jaguars.

Riley Wade claimed fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.23) for Grain Valley’s best individual swimming finish.