Prep swimming roundup: Blue Springs South sweeps four-team meet

The Blue Springs South girls swimming and diving team warmed up for the upcoming COMO Invitational with three wins.

The Jaguars won eight of 12 events to sweep St. Teresa’s Academy (191-121), Summit Christian Academy (252-26) and Marshall (247-38) Tuesday at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

“I thought we really competed and raced well. We are focusing in on our big COMO meet in a little over a week,” Jaguars coach Errich Oberlander said.

Shelby Jackson, Kennedy Hecker, Amy Pollard and Kara Good each claimed an individual win in state consideration times and helped the Jaguars sweep all three relays, also in state times.

Jackson triumphed in the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 5.96 seconds and teamed with Good, Micaela Richards and Landry Johnson to win the 200 medley relay by nearly 10 seconds (2:02.97) over St. Teresa’s.

Hecker won the 50 freestyle (25.94) and anchored wins in the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.94) and 400 freestyle relay (4:00.03). Good, Pollard and Trinity Tuggle helped on the 200 free relay win, and Pollard, Richards and Tuggle were part of the 400 free relay win.

Pollard won the 100 freestyle (58.93) and finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:35.11), and Good prevailed in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.01) and took second to Pollard in the 100 free (1:00.51).

Alyssa Mainard earned another state consideration score (225.55) to win diving over teammate Avari Meyers (206.90).

Tuggle finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:17.01) and took third in the 50 free with a state consideration time of 27.12 seconds. Richards took second in the 500 freestyle (6:08.30).

GRAIN VALLEY FINISHES THIRD: Grain Valley earned one win while finishing third in a meet hosted by Belton Wednesday.

The Eagles totaled 248 points to finish behind Belton (494) and Kearney (404).

Madison Rogers claimed Grain Valley’s lone event win, taking first in diving with a state consideration score of 221.80. Italia Haywood finished fourth (158.20).

Jayme Whitley finished third in both the 200 freestyle (2:30.99) and 100 backstroke (1:18.83), Seena Tyler claimed third place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:07.80) and Rachel Hanenkratt took third in the 100 butterfly (1:19.58).

On Tuesday, the Eagles fell 107-56 to host Raymore-Peculiar. Lauren Weidt won the 100 breaststroke (1:38.86) for Grain Valley’s lone win.

Riley Wade took second in the 50 freestyle (28.55) and 500 freestyle (6:55.73). Tyler finished second in the 200 free (2:35.47) and third in the 100 free (1:09.87).