Blue Springs South tops Park Hill in COMO tuneup

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs girls swimming and diving team racked up seven wins Tuesday to tune up for the COMO Invitational this weekend.

Kennedy Hecker claimed a pair of individual wins and anchored a pair of relay teams to victory in a 103-82 win over host Park Hill.

“It was a nice meet for us as we traveled to a pool where over half of the team had never been before,” said Jaguars coach Errich Oberlander, whose team has lost only one dual this season. “We used this a good tune up meet for our big invitational at Mizzou this weekend where most of the best teams in the state will be competing.”

Hecker triumphed in the 50-yard freestyle (26.40 seconds) and 100 freestyle (58.17), both in state consideration times. She teamed with Shelby Jackson, Kara Good and Micaela Richards to win the 200 medley relay in a state time of 2 minutes, 2.04 seconds. She also combined with Amy Pollard, Richards and Trinity Tuggle to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:58.52).

Good prevailed in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.58 and took third in the 200 individual medley in 2:28.45, both state consideration times. She also teamed with Pollard, Landry Johnson and Tuggle to win the 200 freestyle relay in a state time of 1:48.95.

Jackson won the 100 backstroke in a state consideration time of 1:04.76, and Richards earned a state time of 1:07.12 while taking second in the 100 butterfly.

Tuggle (50 free, 27.18), Johnson (100 free, 1:00.70), Lexi Buckner (200 free, 2:19.13) and Caroline Haines (diving, 168.40) also finished second for the Jaguars.