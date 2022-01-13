Grain Valley swimming tops seven-team field

The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls swimming and diving team claimed six event wins to capture first place in a seven-team meet Wednesday at Henley Aquatic Center.

The Eagles totaled 361.5 points to outdistance runner-up Lincoln Prep (263.5). William Chrisman, which had three wins, was third at 224, followed by Truman (141), Van Horn (30), Kansas City Central (24) and Kansas City Southeast (3).

Alyssa Hanenkratt led the way for Grain Valley, capturing a pair of wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 27.27 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (1:07.33). She also teamed with Seena Tyler, Alayna Power-Tuttle and Riley Wade to take first in the 200 freestyle relay (2:13.61).

Grain Valley’s Madison Rogers dominated diving with a score of 214.95 and teammate Italia Haywood was third (141.40). Van Horn’s Felicia Lawrence took second (153.30) and Truman’s Carolyn Schultz was fourth (118.95).

Rachel Hanenkratt won the 200 individual medley (3:02.47) and took second in the 100 butterfly (1:20.74). Lauren Weidt prevailed in the 100 breaststroke (1:38.14) for Grain Valley’s other win. Tyler was second in the 200 free (2:35.45) and Katie Hattey was second in the 100 backstroke (1:35.50).

Kiersten Playter had a hand in all three wins for Chrisman. She edge Grain Valley’s Wade to finish first in both the 50 freestyle (28.35) and the 100 butterfly (1:16.09) and teamed with Olivia Parrish, Brooklyn Burkey and Kira Pangelinan to win the 200 medley relay (2:33.49).

Issabella Thomas had Truman’s top swimming finish, taking fourth in the 100 backstroke.