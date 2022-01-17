Blue Springs South pleases coach with ninth-place finish at COMO Invitational

The Examiner staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Blue Springs South girls swimming and diving head coach Errich Oberlander couldn’t be any happier with his team’s performance in the COMO Invitational over the weekend.

The Jaguars had seven swims in Saturday's finals or consolation finals and two freshman divers placed as they finished ninth in the meet many consider to be the best regular season competition in the state.

South totaled 90 points as Parkway South from suburban St. Louis won with 259.5 over Park Hill South’s 229.5. Lee’s Summit North finished 22nd with 27 points and Blue Springs failed to accrue any points by not making any finals.

“We absolutely killed it this weekend. It might have been the best prelims meet we have ever had at COMO,” Oberlander said. “We had 100 percent best season times in the prelims on Friday.”

Senior Kennedy Hecker led the way for South, making the finals in two individual events. She finished sixth in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.01 seconds and captured eighth in the 100 freestyle in 54.87 seconds.

Lee's Summit North’s Anna Hess won the consolation final (55.17) and South’s Amy Pollard finished 12th in the 100 freestyle (56.84). Hess also finished 11th in the 50 freestyle (25.05).

South’s Shelby Jackson made the 100 backstroke consolation finals and finished 15th (1:02.87).

Freshman Alyssa Mainard captured seventh place in 1-meter springboard diving with an 11-dive score of 348.80. Teammates Gianna Graham (319.50) and Avari Meyers (226.75) finished 13th and 16th, respectively.

South’s 400 freestyle relay team claimed seventh place in 3:47.94. The 200 medley relay squad won the consolation final in 1:54.56 to finish ninth.

Pollard narrowly missed making the consolation finals in the 200 freestyle, taking 18th (2:04.06), and Trinity Tuggle was the first alternate in the 50 freestyle, taking 17th (25.41) and she was 18th in the 100 free (56.60). Kara Good narrowly missed in the 100 breaststroke, taking 18th (1:10.28).

Lee’s Summit North also finished 11th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.92).