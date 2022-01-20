Duo leads Blue Springs girls swimming to pair of wins

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs girls swimming and diving team captured eight event wins to sweep a three-team meet Wednesday.

Alexis Pierce and Kyla Weems each had two wins to help the Wildcats defeat Warrensburg 133-45 and Savannah 132-46 at the Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center.

“Alexis Pierce and Kyla Weems really stepped up today and led us to a great meet after a tough workout this morning,” Wildcats coach Kevin Bigham said after his team improved to 8-5 in dual meets this season. “We are really excited to see this team once we taper for conference.”

Pierce triumped in both the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 13.15 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.61). Weems prevailed in 200 freestyle (2:16.64) and the 500 freestyle (6:11.64). The pair also teamed with Emma Wharton and Allison Wharton to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:25.32).

Emma McDonald won the 200 individual medley (2:50.51) and teamed with Laila Devine, Madelyn Johnson and Emma Wharton to win the 200 medley relay (2:17.05). Emma Wharton won the 50 freestyle (29.31) and took second in the 500 free (6:35.43).

Morgan Jones (192.60) and Natalie Van Hoesen (190.95) took third and fourth in diving, respectively, as divers from Columbia Rock Bridge and Columbia Hickman also participated.

BRONCOS TAKE SECOND: Lee’s Summit North won three events to finish second in a five-team meet Wednesday at Henley Aquatic Center.

The Broncos totaled 487 points to finish behind Platte County (558) but ahead of William Chrisman (137), Truman (82) and Van Horn (29).

Anna Hess captured first in the 100-yard freestyle in 58.72 seconds and took second in the 50 freestyle (26.82) to lead North.

Sedona Miles (193.10) topped teammate Grayson Chamblin (152.85) in 1-meter springboard diving.

Colette Flint, Makenna Shackelford, Abby Fry and Abbie Scheer combined for North’s other win in the 200 medley relay (2:18.56).

Kiersten Playter led William Chrisman by taking second in the 100 butterfly (1:16.43) and seventh in the 50 free (28.43). Makayla Munger took second in the 200 IM for Chrisman.

Issabella Thomas’ ninth-place finish in the 100 backstroke was Truman’s top swimming finish. Carolyn Schultz finished sixth in diving.

Van Horn’s Felicia Lawrence (120.30) and Arissa Compestine (117.80) finished 3-4 in diving.