Van Horn diver qualifies for districts at Belton Invitational

The Examiner staff

Van Horn had the second lowest team score at the Belton Pirate Girls Swimming and Diving Invitational over the weekend.

But that didn’t matter to the Falcons as diver Felicia Lawrence qualified for the district meet with a state consideration score while finishing third in the 1-meter springboard diving competition.

Lawrence totaled 267.40 points to finish behind Grain Valley’s Madison Rogers (358.15) and Winnetonka’s Caylen Weinzerl (281.55).

Grain Valley, led by Rogers’ win, had the highest finish of an area team, claiming fourth with 208 points. Host Belton claimed the title with 460. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (101) was ninth, William Chrisman (74) was 11th and Van Horn (16) took 15th. Truman failed to score points.

Kiersten Playter led William Chrisman by capturing third place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:14.01) and fourth place in the 100 butterfly (1:13.47).

Grain Valley’s Alyssa Hanenkratt made the 200-yard freestyle finals and finished sixth in 2 minutes, 23.28 seconds, shaving almost four seconds off her time in the preliminaries. Rachel Hanenkratt finished fifth (1:19.39) in the 100 butterfly finals.

Ella Boyle also finished sixth for Grain Valley in the 100 freestyle (1:03.42), and Jenny Hattey was seventh in the 500 free (6:56.44). The Eagles also took third in the 400 freestyle relay and seventh in the 200 medley relay.

St. Michael’s Elizabeth Crabtree made the finals of the 100 backstroke and finished fifth (1:17.21). She also made 200 individual medley finals and finished seventh (2:53.24). Kendall Kennedy was eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.25) and the Guardians took seventh in the 200 free relay.