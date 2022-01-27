Prep girls swimming roundup: Grain Valley tops field in six-team meet

The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls swimming and diving claimed six event wins to triumph in a six-team meet Wednesday.

The Eagles totaled 430 points to top Winnetonka (357), Raytown (232), Pembroke Hill (209), Grandview (192) and Raytown South (71) at the Raytown Wellness Center.

Madison Rogers continued her strong season by winning diving with a score of 201.45 points. Teammate Lauren Weidt took third (140.70).

Riley Wade topped teammate Seena Tyler in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2 minutes, 47.42 seconds. She also teamed with Tyler, Alyssa Hanenkratt and Ella Boyle to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:59.23).

Boyle won the 200 freestyle (2:24.43), anchored the 400 freestyle relay win (4:41.07) with Hanenkratt, Tyler and Wade and took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.95).

Alayna Power-Tuttle topped teammate Jayme Whitley to win the 100 butterfly (1:20.60) for the Eagles.

Hanenkratt finished second in the 500 freestyle (6:33.85), one spot ahead of Wade, and third in the breaststroke. Tyler was second in the 100 backstroke (1:23.75), one spot ahead of Power-Tuttle.

BEARS TAKE SECOND: Kiersten Playter celebrated Senior Night with a pair of victories to lead William Chrisman to a second-place finish in a five-team meet Wednesday at Henley Aquatic Center.

Chrisman tallied 228 points to finish behind Savannah (470) but ahead of Summit Christian Academy (172), Truman (104) and Van Horn (37).

Playter prevailed in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.91 seconds, narrowly missing a state consideration time. She also won the 100 backstroke in 1:15.63.

Kira Pangelinan took third in the 100 backstroke, Olivia Parrish was third in the 200 freestyle and Brooklyn Burkey was third in the 100 breaststroke for Chrisman.

Van Horn’s Felicia Lawrence (162.00) and Arissa Compestine (118.65) finished 1-2 in diving and Truman’s Carolyn Schultz was third (113.65).

Elle Cavanaugh had Truman’s top swimming finish with a fourth-place finish in the 100 freestyle, and Issabella Thomas was fifth in the 100 backstroke.