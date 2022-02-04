What to watch for in Suburban Conference swim meets this weekend

Local high school girls swimming and diving teams begin their last push for a state berth and seek conference bragging rights this weekend.

Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West will compete in the Suburban Big Eight Championships at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center, while Grain Valley, Truman and William Chrisman will compete in the Suburban Middle Six Championships at Belton High School.

Swimming preliminaries are scheduled for Friday evening with the finals set for 1 p.m. Saturday. Diving competitions already took place. Blue Springs South’s Alyssa Mainard and Grain Valley’s Madison Rogers gave their teams a head start with vicories in the Big Eight and Middle Six meets.

Here are some things to look for at this week’s conference meets:

Top three finish?

Lee’s Summit West and Liberty North appear they will challenge for the Suburban Big Eight title, but Blue Springs South is looking to finish in the top three.

The Eagles and Titans appear to be the favorites based on times and the fact that they had the conference’s top two finishes, fourth and eighth, respectively, at the COMO Invitational – largely considered the precursor to state – in Columbia in January. Every top seed time in the Big Eight is held by a Liberty North or Lee’s Summit West swimmer, including all three relays.

The Jaguars finished ninth at the COMO Invitational, third best among Big Eight teams.

Blue Springs South coach Errich Oberlander hopes his team can at least remain in that spot in the conference meet.

Senior Kennedy Hecker is South’s best bet at a victory with the second best time in the 100-yard freestyle at 56.27 seconds, which trails only Liberty North’s Bailey O’Brien (55.72). Hecker is also the third seed in the 50 freestyle (25.68) behind Liberty North’s Ainsley Dillon (23.76) and Lee’s Summit North’s Anna Hess (24.85).

Oberlander also would like his two talented freshmen, Trinity Tuggle and Shelby Jackson, to sneak into the championship finals in each of their individual events. Tuggle is seeded 11th in the 50 free and 12th in the 100 free, while Jackson is seeded eighth in the 100 backstroke and 12th in the 200 IM.

“I am really hoping they both make it into the top eight in both of their individual events,” Oberlander said. “I am also hoping that our three relays really move and contend for a top-three finish in all of them.”

Junior Amy Pollard is also a threat to make it to the finals in two events, the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle. She is seeded eighth in both. Sophomore Kara Good is also expected to make the finals in the 100 breaststroke as the No. 5 seed.

Continuing her hot streak?

Blue Springs senior captain Alexis Pierce has made a big move in the 100-yard backstroke this season and hopes to cash in at the conference meet.

She has dropped more than 10 seconds throughout this season and sits as the No. 7 seed for the Big Eight meet with a time of 1 minute, 2.51 seconds. Can Pierce, who is currently projected to make state in that event, continue her hot streak?

Kyla Weems looks to make the top eight in two events for the Wildcats. She is seeded ninth in the 100 freestyle and 10th in the 100 backstroke.

Can Chrisman’s Playter make state?

William Chrisman senior Kiersten Playter hopes to make one final push to get to the state meet with her performance in the Middle Six meet at Belton.

Playter is just .6 of a second away from a state consideration time in the 50 freestyle and is seeded second. She is also seeded second in the 100 backstroke and is three seconds away from a state consideration time.

If she is able to qualify, Chrisman/Truman coach Trevor Tomney said it would be Chrisman’s first female state qualifier since he started in 2002.

“Kiersten has had a great season with some breakthrough swims in her 100 fly, 100 back and 50 freestyle,” Tomney said. “She has been super motivated all season long with the goal of having an outstanding senior conference meet and possibly qualifying for state. I have been impressed with her hard work and dedication. She has always been a hard worker, but she has really stepped it up this year. I am also very impressed with how she has become a key member of the Chrisman team and how she encourages and motivates her teammates to do their best.”

Others to look for

• Anna Hess is Lee’s Summit North’s best bet to make the Big Eight finals in multiple events. She is No. 2 in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 backstroke.

• Lee’s Summit West’s Laney Weatherby will compete for a pair of Big Eight championships. She is the top seed in both the 200 IM (2:11.81) and 100 butterfly (59.56). She is the only conference swimmer to dip below a minute in the butterfly this season.

• Weatherby’s teammate, Ella Fries, should compete for a title in the 100 breaststroke as the top seed (1:09.07). She’s also No. 4 in the 50 free.