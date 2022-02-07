Kennedy Hecker's win helps Blue Springs South take third in Suburban Big Eight

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

There was a point in her life that Kennedy Hecker didn’t think about swimming in high school.

At the coaxing of her father, she decided to try out for the Blue Springs South swim team her freshman year. She had a background in swimming when she was younger but took a few years off.

Flash forward to Saturday, the Jaguar senior won the Suburban Big Eight Conference championship in the 100-yard freestyle. Her first season swimming she didn’t make the championship finals of the two-day event.

Now, she stood on top of the podium after a time of 54.67 seconds, one of two champions for the Jaguars, who took third place in the meet held at the Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center.

“My dad convinced me to try out and it was the best decision of my life,” Hecker said. “I never thought I would miss swimming. My freshman year I didn't think about swimming, so it is weird to think it is all over.”

Hecker, who appears to be headed to state, added a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (24.77) and was on two relay teams that placed high at the finals.

She joined Kara Good, Micaela Richards and Shelby Jackson on the 200-yard medley relay that finished fourth. Hecker swam the anchor leg on the 400-yard freestyle relay that was also fourth. Landry Johnson, Amy Pollard and Trinity Tuggle made up the remaining members of that team.

The last race was decided by .29 hundredths of a second, with Lee’s Summit West winning over Liberty. Liberty North took third, two seconds ahead of South. Liberty needed to win the race to claim the conference title, instead it took second, two points behind Liberty North.

Blue Springs South’s 334 points finished behind Liberty North (399) and Liberty (397). Lee’s Summit North (160) finished seventh and Blue Springs (140) was eighth.

“I was happy with how we did, I knew Liberty and Liberty North were pretty much out of touch for us,” South coach Errich Oberlander said. “I knew if everything went well we could hopefully get third place in the team finish and that is what we did. It came down to our depth. Lee’s Summit West had more conference champions and faster relays, but it came down to our depth, those kids that snuck into the consolation finals.”

The Jaguars had top 16 finishes in every event.

The other championship came on Tuesday when Alyssa Mainard won the diving with a score of 398.20, less than a point ahead of Lee’s Summit North’s Sedona Miles. South’s Gianna Graham finished fourth.

The only schools to win conference titles in events were Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit West, Liberty and Liberty North.

Good was the runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke, about 1 ½ seconds behind Lee’s Summit West’s Ella Fries.

“It feels good to take second,” said Good, who also won the consolation final in the 100-yard butterfly. “Ella is such an amazing swimmer and it was a battle. That is what makes it so exciting.”

Pollard was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle. Tuggle was sixth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle, while Jackson took eighth in the 200 IM.

Good, Pollard, Johnson and Tuggle also took third in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Alexis Pierce had the best finish for Blue Springs, taking fourth in the 200 IM. She added another medal in the 100-yard backstroke, taking eighth.

Lee’s Summit North’s 200-yard freestyle relay squad of Lillie Zoller, Jessica Lampe, Myah Frashier and Anna Hess placed second. Zoller earned another medal in the 50-yard freestyle, taking seventh.

Hess took fourth in the 100-yard backstroke.

The attention for all of the teams now turns to getting ready for the state meet, though MSHSAA won’t announce the state qualifiers for the events until Sunday, Feb. 13 – just days before the state finals that will run Feb. 17-19 at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

For swimmers like Good, she needs to figure out what events she will do. Each swimmer can do two individual events and two relays. She knows she will focus on the relays and backstroke, but then decide between the 200 IM or the 100 butterfly.

Oberlander noted the keys in between now and state will be fine-tuning things like starts and turns before going to suburban St. Louis.

Then, also, picking what events when you have swimmers like Hecker and Good who have qualifying times in multiple events.

“I will talk to the kids and ask them, 'What do you think you will do better in, what will help your mindset?' What will you do good in?,” Oberlander said. “Sometimes it is not even an event where I think they can place the highest.”

Laney Weatherby led fourth-place Lee’s Summit West, winning the 100 butterfly (58.35) and 200 IM (2:11.27).

Suburban Middle Six

Grain Valley got three wins, including a pair of relays, to take second place in the Suburban Middle Six Chammpionships Saturday at Belton High School.

The Eagles totaled 403 points to finish behind host Belton (599) and ahead of Raytown (271), William Chrisman (169) and Truman (106).

Madison Rogers earned Grain Valley’s lone individual conference title, winning diving with an 11-dive state consideration score of 392.25. Teammate Lauren Weidt finished third at 288.55.

Jayme Whitley, Jenny Hattey, Rachel Hanenkratt and Alayna Power-Tuttle led off the finals with a win in the 200-yard medley relay (2:22.57), edging William Chrisman’s Olivia Parrish, Brooklyn Burkey, Kiersten Playter and Kira Pangelinan (2:25.14).

Riley Wade, Alyssa Hanenkratt, Seena Tyler and Ella Boyle captured a win for Grain Valley in the 200 freestyle relay in a state consideration time of 1:55.53.

Alyssa Hanenkratt (200 free, 2:24.34), Boyle (100 free, 1:03.09) and Wade (100 breaststroke, 1:19.86) and the 400 freestyle relay team (4:28.88) all finished as runners-up for the Eagles. Rachel Hanenkratt finished third in the 100 butterfly.

Chrisman’s Playter earned a state consideration time of 27.01 seconds to finish second in the 50 freestyle to Belton’s Kennedy Jones (26.54). Playter also finished third in the 100 backstroke (1:12.57).

Truman’s Samantha Clevenger made the finals in the 200 IM and finished sixth and she won the consolation final in the 100 breaststroke to lead the Patriots.