Broncos top Tigers in tennis opener

By The Examiner staff

The Lee’s Summit North girls tennis team swept doubles play on the way to a season-opening win over rival Lee’s Summit Friday.

A split of singles gave the Broncos the 6-3 non-conference road victory.

Katie Langle earned her first varsity singles victory, winning 8-3 over Ellie Wuebker in No. 5 singles. Sarah Green (No. 3, 8-0) and Morgan McGurk (No. 4, 8-1) also claimed wins for the Broncos.

McGurk and Kelly Connolly teamed up for an 8-5 No. 1 doubles win. Riley Young and Kristina Parrish (8-5) and Sarah Green and Lauren Draney (9-7) completed the doubles sweep.

Jeanette Foley topped Connolly 8-4 in No. 1 singles. Meghan Dean and Olivia Shackelford also had singles wins for the Tigers.