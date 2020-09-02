Broncos sweep doubles to hold off Eagles

By The Examiner staff

For the second time in two matches, the Lee’s Summit North girls tennis team swept in doubles play.

That propelled the Broncos to another victory as they downed visiting Grain Valley 7-2 Tuesday.

Grain Valley, playing its season opener, kept it close with some tight matches but North improved to 2-0.

Kelly Connolly and Morgan McGurk needed a 7-4 tiebreaker win to down Chelsea Gorden and Finley LaForge 9-8 in No. 1 doubles, and Riley Young and Sarah Green prevailed 8-6 in No. 2 for North. Katie Langle and Lauren Draney completed the doubles sweep with an 8-2 win.

Young rallied from an 8-3 deficit at No. 2 singles to edge LaForge 7-1 in the tiebreaker for an 11-10 win.

“Riley Young played one of her best matches by staying calm and pulling off a huge comeback win,” Broncos coach Stu Reece said,

Gorden also needed a tiebreaker to top North’s Connolly 9-8 (7-4) in No. 1 singles. Bailey Jinkens won 10-7 at No. 5 for the Eagles’ other win.

Green (10-8), McGurk (10-3) and Kristina Parrish (10-6) also won in singles for the Broncos.

North’s junior varsity claimed an 8-1 win.

LEE’S SUMMIT 5, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 4: Only a tiebreaker loss in No. 2 doubles kept Blue Springs South from a season-opening win Tuesday.

South’s Abby Klassen and Natalie Nelson dropped a 7-1 tiebreaker to Lee’s Summit’s Meghan Dean and Grace Davis in the 9-8 loss. The Tigers won two of three in doubles to offset the split in singles.

“We had a late lead but fell short at the end and left me and the girls saying what if?” Jaguars coach Jake Estep said. “We had a few girls playing their first ever match at the varsity level and they played their tails off. It was a promising start for this young group.”

Molly Wells and Ella Weir claimed an 8-4 win in No. 3 doubles. Wells (8-3), Sumerlyn Vorachek (9-7) and Nelson (8-2) won in singles for South (0-1).

The Jaguars claimed a 5-4 win in the junior varsity match.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 8, TRUMAN 1: Despite the loss, Truman coach Scott Lett was pleased with his team’s season debut Tuesday.

“I saw a lot of positives today. Players working on things that we’ve been focusing on in practice, drills and challenge matches – doubles teams working together, communicating, and implementing strategies,” Lett said. “We had some hard fought wins and tough losses. Today was step one of a season-long journey. We got better today, and we know we need to improve each and every day. We look forward to that.”

Michelle Gonzalez captured the Patriots’ lone win, 8-6 in No. 5 singles. Carolyn Schultz and Rachel Malelega suffered a close 9-7 loss in No. 1 doubles.

Northtown won 7-2 in the junior varsity match.