Doubles deficit again vexes South tennis

By The Examiner staff

Lee’s Summit North’s girls tennis team managed a pair of wins in doubles play and carried the momentum into singles play Wednesday for a 6-3 win at home over Blue Springs South.

The Broncos’ No. 2 doubles team of Riley Young and Kristina Parrish won 8-4, while Sarah Green and Katie Langle won 8-5 at third doubles. Young (10-7), Green (10-0), Morgan McGurk (8-5) and Parrish (10-8) then won in singles play.

South’s Ashley Cooper teamed with Sumerlyn Vorachek for an 8-6 win in first doubles and then won 10-6 at No. 1 singles. Molly Wells added a 10-6 singles win.

South coach Jakob Estep noted it's the third time in four matches the Jaguars have faced a 2-1 deficit after doubles play.

“We’re going to work hard the next two days to flip that,” he said. “Ashley Cooper had some big wins at the No. 1 singles spot and grabbed a win in doubles with Sumerlyn. It was nice to see her have a breakout night; she’s worked hard for it.”

South’s junior varsity won 7-2.

OAK PARK 5, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 4: The visiting Bears swept through doubles play but couldn’t manage the necessary second singles as Oak Park took Wednesday’s match.

When Tori Gant finished an 8-4 win at first singles, Chrisman had a 4-0 lead, but nothing else went the Bears' way. None of the other singles matches were closer than 8-4 in favor of Oak Park.

“Honestly, that match bewilders me as a coach,” said Chrisman coach Jason Grubb, noting not only the doubles wins but a strong three outings prior to that by his team. “We had good game plans, but we couldn't seem to maintain patience and fundamental play in those other singles matches. It was contagious. Just like yesterday for senior night when everyone seemed to be playing a notch better, maybe we let down a bit today. Oak Park was the better team.

“We came out and dominated in doubles, something I didn't even feel as confident about.”

In doubles play, Gant and Kiara Ashurst won 8-2, Laurie Douglas and Krystal Olson squeaked out a 9-8 (6) win and Emma Place and Emily Mendoza recorded an 8-6 victory.