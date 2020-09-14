Seniors lead Jaguars to Senior Night win

The Examiner

The seniors stood out for the Blue Springs South girls tennis team on Senior Night.

Natalie Nelson and Ella Weir each won 8-0 in singles and contributed to 8-0 doubles wins as the Jaguars swept the Truman Patriots 9-0 Monday at Young Park.

“With stellar performances across the board, the seniors truly stood out,” Jaguars coach Jake Estep said. “... Our two seniors stole the show. They're both such great kids who work hard and elevate the people around them.”

Nelson teamed with Ashley Cooper for the 8-0 win in No. 1 doubles. Weir and Abby Klassen rolled to the 8-0 win in the No. 3 match. Sumerlyn Vorachek and Molly Wells made it a doubles sweep with an 8-2 win.

Cooper stopped Emily Binnicker 8-1 in No. 1 singles. Vorachek (8-2), Klassen (8-5) and Wells (8-4) also claimed singles wins.

South’s junior varsity also claimed a 9-0 win.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 9, NORTH KANSAS CITY 0: Senior Tori Gant inched closer to the school all-time wins record as she led Chrisman to a shutout of host North Kansas City Monday at Macken Park.

Gant topped Lauren Gennusa 8-2 in No. 1 singles and teamed with Kiara Ashurst for an 8-2 No. 1 doubles win. Gant improved to 8-1 in singles and 7-1 in doubles this season, leaving her with 90 career wins, six short of former teammate Nicole Eppert’s school record.

“It is cool to see her have one bad game and immediately correct the errors to strategy issues to get back on track," Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said of Gant.

Laurie Douglas and Krystal Olson (8-1) and Emma Place and Emily Mendoza (8-4) completed the doubles sweep for the Bears (3-2).

Ashurst (8-3), Douglas (8-3), Olson (8-2), Mackenzie Alfrey (8-4) and Place (8-1) also prevailed in singles.

Chrisman fell 7-2 in the junior varsity match.