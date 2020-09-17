Patriots claim fifth place in Belton Invitational

By The Examiner staff

Carolyn Schultz captured fourth place in B-flight singles to help the Truman girls tennis team tie for fifth in the Belton Invitational Wednesday.

Kaleigh Harger and Kaylynn Dawson captured fifth place in B-flight doubles, and Rachel Malelega and Michelle Gonzalez were seventh in A flight doubles. Emily Binnicker took seventh in A-flight singles

"We saw good progress by all players today,” Truman coach Scott Lett said. “They made in-match adjustments as well as continued to incorporate some new strategies that we've been introducing."

GRAIN VALLEY 9, FORT OSAGE 0: Kyla Hunt eked out a 9-7 win at No. 6 singles to give Grain Valley a shutout of Fort Osage Tuesday.

Chelsea Gorden claimed an 8-1 win at No. 1 singles and teamed with Finley LaForge for an 8-3 No. 1 doubles win.

LaForge (8-3), Kennedi McCord (8-0), Bailey Jinkens (8-2) and Emma Thiessen (8-2) completed the singles sweep.

McCord and Thiessen combined for an 8-5 win at No. 2 doubles, while Jinkens and Emma Ireland took an 8-3 win at No. 3.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 7, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 2: Lee’s Summit West top four players shined as the visiting Titans claimed a 7-2 win Tuesday over Blue Springs South.

South managed wins from Molly Wells (10-5) Ella Weir (10-8) in the final two singles slots. West won the doubles matches 8-1, 8-0 and 8-6, and South’s closest singles loss 10-5.

“The scores of each match don't tell the whole story as we played hard and had some great shots against a strong team,” South coach Jakob Estep said. “Ella Weir and Molly Wells deserve a ton of credit for working hard and putting two great performances together. We knew it would be tough going in, and we were happy to get out of there with a couple of impressive wins at the bottom of the lineup.”

South’s junior varsity won 8-1

LIBERTY 7, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 2: Sarah Green won 10-3 for North’s lone singles win Tuesday and teamed with Katie Langle for an 8-6 win at third doubles in a Suburban Big Eight loss.

North’s junior varsity won 7-2.