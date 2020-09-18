Chrisman edges Eagles, takes second at Belton

By The Examiner staff

William Chrisman’s girls tennis team team managed four singles wins Thursday to claim a 5-4 win over visiting conference foe Grain Valley.

Chrisman’s Kiara Ashurst capped the win with a 9-7 win over Grain Valley freshman Finley LaForge at second singles.

“It was a fantastic back-and-forth match that amazingly went our way,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said.

Chrisman also got singles wins from Tori Gant (8-5), Laurie Douglas (8-5) and Krystal Olson (8-1), and Douglas and Olson teamed for an 8-4 win at second doubles.

"Coach (Randy) Draper's teams always play so hard for him that it is so inspiring as an opposing coach,” Grubb said, “and you want to try to beat a team and coach combo like that one major barometer of a successful program. I'm so thrilled for my girls.”

Grain Valley got doubles wins from LaForge and Chelsea Gorden (8-2) and Bailey Jinkens and Emma Thiessen (8-2). Thiessen (8-4) and Hunt (8-1) nabbed singles wins.

BEARS SECOND AT BELTON: Three of William Chrisman’s four entries finished runner-up in their respective flights as the Bears claimed second place in Wednesday’s Belton Invitational.

Raymore-Peculiar won the eight-team tournament, followed by Chrisman and Fort Osage. Truman tied Winnetonka and Belton for fifth.

In A-flight singles, Chrisman’s Tori Gant beat Fort Osage’s Courtney Huffner and Belton’s Julia Smith 8-0 each before an 8-6 loss to Ray-Pec’s Chantelle Sheldon

In B-flight singles, Laurie Douglas won 8-0 over Belton’s Savannah Dickerson and 8-2 over Truman’s Carolyn Shultz before a 9-8 (7-3) loss to Ray-Pec’s Anna Brokaw.

In B-flight doubles, the Bears’ Krystal Olson and Mackenzie Alfrey won over duos from Belton and Fort Osage before falling to Ray-Pec’s pair. Kiara Ashurst and Emily Mendoza recovered from a first-round loss to take fifth in A-flight doubles.

Schultz captured fourth place in B-flight singles to lead Truman.

Kaleigh Harger and Kaylynn Dawson captured fifth place in B-flight doubles, and Rachel Malelega and Michelle Gonzalez were seventh in A flight doubles. Emily Binnicker took seventh in A-flight singles

"We saw good progress by all players today,” Truman coach Scott Lett said. “They made in-match adjustments as well as continued to incorporate some new strategies that we've been introducing."

LIBERTY 8, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 1: Ella Weir managed a 10-4 win at sixth singles for the Jaguars’ lone victory Thursday on the road.

“We had a tough three-day stretch,” South coach Jakob Estep said, referring also to Tuesday’s 7-2 loss against Lee’s Summit West. “Those are two quality teams, and we think we learned a lot about ourselves moving forward. Iron sharpens iron.”

Against West, South managed wins from Molly Wells (10-5) and Weir (10-8) in the final two singles slots. West won the doubles matches 8-1, 8-0 and 8-6, and South’s closest singles loss 10-5.

“The scores of each match don't tell the whole story as we played hard and had some great shots against a strong team,” Estep said.

GRAIN VALLEY 9, FORT OSAGE 0: Kyla Hunt eked out a 9-7 win at No. 6 singles to give Grain Valley a shutout of Fort Osage Tuesday.

Chelsea Gorden claimed an 8-1 win at No. 1 singles and teamed with Finley LaForge for an 8-3 No. 1 doubles win.

LaForge (8-3), Kennedi McCord (8-0), Bailey Jinkens (8-2) and Emma Thiessen (8-2) completed the singles sweep.

McCord and Thiessen combined for an 8-5 win at No. 2 doubles, while Jinkens and Emma Ireland took an 8-3 win at No. 3.

LIBERTY 7, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 2: Sarah Green won 10-3 for North’s lone singles win Tuesday and teamed with Katie Langle for an 8-6 win at third doubles in a Suburban Big Eight loss.

North’s junior varsity won 7-2.