Jaguars cruise past shorthanded Eagles

By The Examiner staff

Grain Valley’s Finley LaForge was forced to move up to No. 1 with Chelsea Gorden out with an injury.

And the freshman delivered two victories, a 10-1 victory in No. 1 singles and a 9-8 (7-2) tiebreaker win in No. 1 doubles with partner Kennedi McCord.

But that was all for the shorthanded Eagles as host Blue Springs South claimed a 7-2 girls tennis victory Monday.

“We knew that they were missing several key players, so it became a ‘let's take care of business’ type of match and the girls did just that,” Jaguars coach Jakob Estep said. “Sumerlyn Vorachek had a heck of a night with big wins in doubles and singles. Abby (Klassen) got a great win at 3 singles. Natalie (Nelson) cruised in her match. Ella (Weir) had a great comeback win and Molly (Wells) kept her dominant year going at the No. 5 spot. A great overall night for the team.”

Vorachek (10-4), Klassen (10-7), Nelson (10-3), Wells (10-6) and Weir (10-8) swept in singles Nos. 2-6. Vorachek and Wells teamed for an 8-2 No. 2 doubles win and Klassen and Weir won 8-2 at No. 3 for South.

Grain Valley coach Randy Draper was pleased with his team’s performance despite missing players Nos. 1, 4 and 6.

“It was a great night for our freshman Finley. I’m really happy with how she’s playing,” he said. “In fact, despite missing all those girls, we played well. I think we’ll get two of them back (Tuesday, for a home match against Truman). I think we’re about to get healthier.”

Blue Springs South’s junior varsity improved to 7-1 on the season with a 9-0 win.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 9, TRUMAN 0: Lee’s Summit North celebrated its 21 seniors on Senior Night with a shutout of visiting Truman.

All seniors led the Broncos to a doubles sweep. Riley Young and Kristina Parrish won 8-2 in the No. 1 match. Morgan McGurk and Lauren Draney prevailed 8-0 at No. 2 and Hallie Stiff and Madison Goff were 8-1 winners at No. 3

Seniors Kelly Connolly (10-2), Katie Langle (10-3), Lucy Lueke (10-3), Hallie Schmitt (10-3) and Taralynn Bailey (10-3) all won in singles. Junior Sarah Green won 10-1 at No. 2.

North’s junior varsity also claimed a 9-0 win.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 7, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2: Visiting Ray-Pec halted Chrisman’s dual winning streak at three with a non-conference win Monday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

Chrisman was playing three duals and two tournaments last week, Bears coach said his team was “gassed,” especially in doubles.

“To be honest, I was a bit frustrated that we didn't get any of those doubles today,” Grubb said. “Tori Gant and Kiara Ashurst kind of hit a wall at game 6 or 7 and Ray-Pec took the remaining games (in No. 1 doubles).”

Emma Place and Emily Mendoza nearly broke through in No. 3 but fell 8-6.

Laurie Douglas rolled to an 8-1 win at No. 3 singles and Krystal Olson triumphed 8-6 at No. 4 for the Bears’ wins.

“Laurie Douglas wanted a bit of revenge on her opponent who defeated her in the championship at the Belton Tournament in tiebreaker. Today, she dominated her throughout,” Grubb said. “Krystal Olson gutted out an epic stroke-for-stroke groundstroke grinder match.”

Ray-Pec’s JV also won 7-2.

BLUE SPRINGS DOUBLES TOURNAMENT: Lee’s Summit North’s No. 4 doubles duo of Lily Temple and Eleanor Cok rallied from a deficit to claim an 8-6 win in the flight championship to break a tie with Lee’s Summit West and lift the Broncos to the Blue Springs Doubles Tournament title.

All four North doubles teams made it to the finals. Sarah Green and Katie Langle swept through the No. 3 flight to also capture first.

The No. 1 team of Kelly Connolly and Morgan McGurk reached the championship round before falling to top-seeded Lee’s Summit West.

Riley Young and Kristina Parrish overcame match-point against Lee’s Summit in the semifinal round to capture second place as well.

North totaled 30 points to edge West’s 28.

"It was a long week of tennis and I wasn't sure how much energy we had left in the tank,” Broncos coach Stu Reece said. “From the first point of the day, it was clear that the girls had all the energy they needed. It was truly one of the best performances we have had in quite a while. It took every single player to perform, and they came through."