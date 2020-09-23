Bears clinch share of third straight conference title

The Examiner

The William Chrisman girls tennis team hit a pair of milestones with a 9-0 rout of Belton Tuesday.

The Bears clinched a share of their third straight Suburban White conference title with the victory, and No. 1 player Tori Gant became the first player in Chrisman tennis history to reach 100 career victories.

"Today's team win even overshadowed some incredible team history,” Bears coach Jason Grubb said. “Tori got both of her wins today to reach the 100 career wins milestone, which has never been reached in school history. Kiara Ashurst, our No. 2 is up to 91 wins and No. 3 Laurie Douglas is at 90 wins, so they are climbing up too. Unfortunately for them – but fortunately for their coach – Tori Gant is playing too well for them to catch. Having those three and the other depth pieces of Emily Mendoza, Emma Place, Mackenzie Alfrey and Krystal Olson has balanced our team more, so even good matchups for other teams are tougher matchups for our opponents.”

Gant claimed an 8-3 No. 1 singles win and teamed with Ashurst for an 8-3 win in No. 1 doubles.

Douglas and Olson won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles, and Place and Mendoza won 8-2 to sweep doubles.

Ashurst (8-2), Douglas (8-2), Olson (8-1), Alfrey (8-3) and Place (8-1) completed the singles sweep as the Bears improved to 6-3 in dual matches.

Chrisman's junior varsity claimed an 8-1 win.

GRAIN VALLEY 9, TRUMAN 0: Grain Valley swept doubles on the way to a shutout of visiting Truman Tuesday.

No. 1 player Chelsea Gorden returned from an injury and teamed with Finley LaForge for a No. 1 doubles win. Kennedi McCord and Kyla Hunt, and Bailey Jinkens and Emma Ireland also claimed doubles wins.

Gorden, LaForge, McCord, Kylee Bragaw, Jinkens and Hunt swept singles.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 5, LIBERTY NORTH 4: Lee’s Summit North rallied for a pair of doubles wins and split singles to edge Liberty North in a Suburban Big Eight match Tuesday.

The No. 2 team of Riley Young and Kristina Parrish and the No. 3 duo of Sarah Green and Katie Langle each came from behind for 8-6 wins.

Kelly Connolly won 8-6 in No. 1 singles, and wins by Green (8-1) and Parrish (8-4) put the Broncos over the top.

Liberty North won the junior varsity match 5-4.

PARK HILL 8, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 1: Blue Springs South managed just one win in a Suburban Big Eight loss to Park Hill Tuesday.

“Our girls hit well and played some good matches, but we kept finding ourselves just getting outlasted by the Trojans,” Jaguars coach Jakob Estep said.

Sumerlyn Vorachek and Molly Wells claimed an 8-3 win in No. 2 doubles for South’s lone tally.

“Sumerlyn Vorachek and Molly Wells played fantastic and were beasts at the net, putting shots away and being the aggressors throughout the match,” Estep said. “They're coming along pretty well and playing great together.”

Park Hill won the junior varsity match 6-3.