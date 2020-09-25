Grain Valley concludes busy week with rout of Belton

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls tennis team concluded a busy week with a sweep of visiting Belton Thursday.

The Eagles dropped only two games in doubles play while sweeping to a 3-0 lead. The No. 1 team of Chelsea Gorden and Finley LaForge and the No. 2 of Kennedi McCord and Kyla Hunt each won 8-1, and the No. 3 squad of Bailey Jinkens and Emma Ireland blanked their opponents 8-0.

Gordon (8-1), LaForge (8-1), McCord (8-3), Kylee Bragaw (8-1), Jenkins (8-2) and Hunt (8-1) swept singles.

“We are going to take a couple days off,” Eagles coach Randy Draper said. “We have been very busy and are playing so well, so getting some rest will help us.”

The Eagles claimed two first-place finishes in the Excelsior Springs Tournament Wednesday. Gorden and LaForge won A flight doubles and Ireland and Hunt prevailed in C flight doubles with 4-0 records. Bragaw and Ali Crocker went 3-1 for third in B flight doubles.

Jinkens went 3-1 for second place in B flight singles and McCord was 2-2 for fifth place in A flight singles.