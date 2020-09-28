Chrisman tennis rolls with different lineup

By The Examiner staff

Some lineup shifts had no effect on the William Chrisman girls tennis team's dual match against Winnetonka Friday.

With No. 1 player Tori Gant taking the day off in singles to rest, the remainder of the team moved up and coach Jason Grubb granted a request in a 9-0 sweep of the Griffins.

“Seniors Kiara Ashurst and Emma Place had been begging to play together for a while,” Grubb said. “Both were members of my first youth tennis camps years ago and they were able to come full circle right before their final couple of weeks of tennis, winning 8-2 at No. 2 doubles.”

Gant, who usually teams with Ashurst in doubles, swept to an 8-0 No. 1 doubles win with partner Mackenzie Alfrey. Emily Mendoza and Krystal Olson dominated 8-1 at No. 3.

Ashurst took Gant’s No. 1 spot and cruised to an 8-1 win. Olson (8-0), Laurie Douglas (8-0), Alfrey (8-3), Place (8-1) and Mendoza (8-0) made it a singles sweep.

Chrisman’s junior varsity won 7-2.