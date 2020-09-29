Broncos stave off challenge from Bears

By The Examiner staff

Tori Gant and the William Chrisman girls tennis team put up a fight against Suburban Big Eight power Lee’s Summit North.

Despite two wins for Gant, the Broncos prevailed 7-2 Monday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

Gant and Kiara Ashurst rallied from a 7-4 deficit to edge North’s Kelly Connolly and Sarah Green 9-8 with a 7-5 tiebreaker win in No. 1 doubles. Gant also topped Connolly 8-2 in No. 1 singles.

But the Broncos took the other two doubles matches and five singles wins for the non-conference victory.

"We mixed our doubles lineups a little bit today and almost pulled off the sweep,” Broncos coach Stu Reece said. “No. 1 doubles almost beat a very good Chrisman team but came up short in the tiebreaker. Overall, we played consistently well throughout the lineup.”

Riley Young and Lauren Draney topped Krystal Olson and Laurie Douglas 8-0 in No. 2 doubles, and Morgan McGurk and Kristina Parrish edged Emma Place and Emily Mendoze 8-5 at No. 3.

Young (8-4), McGurk (8-0), Katie Langle (8-5), Parrish (8-5) and Draney (8-1) claimed single wins for North.

Despite the loss, Bears coach Jason Grubb was pleased with his team’s play.

"There were more chances than I'd like to admit for our girls to win clutch deuce points and get us closer to a team win, but overall we played hard,” Grubb said. “Coach Reece's squad was talented and we made them earn a bunch of deuce points on long rallies and that's all I can ask from my girls.”

Lee’s Summit North won the junior varsity match 8-1.