Chrisman staves off Fort Osage challenge

By The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman girls tennis team fended off a challenge from Fort Osage to close out its Suburban Middle Six championship.

Chrisman swept doubles with three close wins and won five matches by three games or less in an 8-1 win over the rival Indians Tuesday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

"Those Fort girls and Coach (Jordan) Groves are the best,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said after his team finished 5-0 in conference play. “They embody the best parts of our sport. They work hard. They have tons of fun. They compete and enjoy the experience of playing matches. I know it looks like an 8-1 solid victory, but it was much closer than that.”

Chrisman senior Tori Gant boosted her school record career win total to 105 with an 8-2 No. 1 singles win over Brooklyn Dover and an 8-6 No. 1 doubles win with Kiara Ashurst over Dover and Dharma Craig.

Ashurst boosted her career win total to 95 with an 8-4 win over Craig in No. 2 singles. Laurie Douglas made it 93 career wins with a 9-7 win over Elayna Lamb and an 8-6 No. 2 doubles win with Krystal Olson.

Emma Place and Emily Mendoza won 8-5 in No. 3 doubles, and Olson (8-1) and Mendoza (8-5) also won in singles.

Alanis Cameron claimed Fort Osage’s lone win, 8-4 over Mackenzie Alfrey in No. 5 singles.

Fort Osage claimed an 8-1 junior varsity victory.

BELTON 7, TRUMAN 2: Truman played several close matches but dropped a Suburban Middle Six match to Belton Tuesday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

“There’s a lot to like about today that the overall score might not indicate,” Truman coach Scott Lett said. “ We played smart points, competed and fought. Of the six varsity singles matches, only two weren’t close. Of those two, we won one and lost one. However, of the four tight matches, we didn’t win one. Belton played those crucial points a bit better today. The fact that we’re getting to those key moments is the first step, now the next step is to learn how to capitalize and win those points.”

Kaylynn Dawson prevailed 8-0 in No. 6 singles and Rachel Malelega and Michelle Gonzalez won 8-4 in No. 2 doubles for the Patriots (1-10).

Emily Binnicker lost a 7-2 tiebreaker in a 9-8 loss to Julia Smith in No. 1 singles. Gonzalez and Kaleigh Harger each lost 8-6 and Malelega lost 8-5 in singles and Ifechukume Chigbogwu and Airyannah Washington lost 8-5 in No. 3 doubles.

Truman claimed a 7-2 win in the junior varsity match.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 6, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 3: Host Lee’s Summit North won four singles matches to back up a 2-1 advantage in doubles to wrap up its regular season with a Suburban Big Eight win.

Riley Young and Lauren Draney at No. 2 and Morgan McGurk and Kristina Parrish at No. 3 each claimed 8-2 doubles wins.

Sarah Green (10-6), Young (10-3), McGurk (10-7) and Katie Langle (10-4) each won in singles as the Broncos finished the regular season 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

North now travels to Joplin Friday for the Class 3 District 5 Tournament.

Lee’s Summit North’s junior varsity won 7-2.