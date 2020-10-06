Jaguars use depth to advance in district tennis

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South lost both No. 1 matches but overpowered rival Blue Springs with its depth in a first-round match in the Class 3 District 7 Team Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Jaguars took a 2-1 lead after doubles and secured a 5-2 win with three singles victories to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals at top-seeded Pembroke Hill.

Blue Springs’ Allie Brown and Malina McGaw claimed an 8-1 win over Ashley Cooper and Natalie Nelson in the No. 1 doubles match. But Sumerlyn Vorachek and Molly Wells won 8-2 at No. 2 and Abby Klassen and Ella Weir prevailed 8-3 at No. 3 to give the Jaguars the lead entering singles play.

Brown topped Cooper 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 match for Blue Springs’ lone singles win.

Wells won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 5 singles and Weir won her No. 6 match 6-3, 6-0. Vorachek finished the match with a 6-0, 6-3 win over McGaw.

“Coming out of doubles we knew that we had a 2-1 lead and just needed to take care of business in singles,” Jaguars coach Jakob Estep said. “Sumerlyn Vorachek grabbed the fifth and final win at the No. 2 spot as a sophomore, which has to feel pretty good against the crosstown rivals.”

Truman was eliminated with a 5-0 first-round loss to No. 2-seeded St. Teresa’s Academy in Class 3 District 7.

In Class 2 District 8, Fort Osage ended its season with a 5-2 first-round loss to St. Pius X, which played top-seeded William Chrisman in the semifinals Tuesday.