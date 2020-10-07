Broncos edge Ray-Pec to advance in district tennis

By The Examiner staff

Lee’s Summit North needed three things to happen to advance to the Class 3 District 6 girls tennis team championship.

The Broncos got all three to edge visiting Raymore-Peculiar 5-4 Tuesday.

North trailed 2-1 after doubles and needed four singles wins to advance to Wednesday’s final at top-seeded Lee’s Summit West.

"We needed 3 things to all happen: 1) Kristina Parrish needed to beat a girl who smoked her last week in our dual; 2) Lauren Draney had to pull off a huge upset subbing in at No. 3 singles (for Riley Young); and 3) Katie Langle needed to overcome a third set deficit for the victory. Sometimes tennis is as easy as 1-2-3! I couldn't be more proud of a team's effort. Kelly Connolly competed just days after a bad injury to her hand at Joplin. Lots of toughness shown today by everyone. We knew we had great depth as a team, but today just proved how valuable that can be.”

Draney and Young claimed North’s lone doubles win at No. 2 (8-3).

Connolly and Sarah Green lost in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, but Draney won 7-5, 6-1; Morgan McGurk claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win; Langle rallied for the 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win; and Parrish claimed a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

ST. PIUS X 5, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: William Chrisman was leading in three matches but second-seeded St. Pius X ended the Bears’ team season by collecting the five necessary wins in Tuesday’s Class 2 District 8 semifinal at Santa Fe Trail Park.

Laurie Douglas, Emma Place and Mackenzie Alfrey were leading in their matches when the match was ended. Seniors Tori Gant and Kiara Ashurst move on to the individual state doubles tournament after qualifying last Friday.

“Sad team ending for a three-peat conference champion team of 14 seniors. So proud of them,” Bears coach Jason Grubb said. “Now Tori and Kiara will begin preparing for the individual state tournament.”

PEMBROKE HILL 5, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: State power Pembroke Hill ended Blue Springs South’s season with a Class 3 District 7 semifinal win Tuesday.

“(We) ran into the buzzsaw that is Pembroke Hill tennis tonight. They'll be one of the top teams in the state and certainly played like it,” Jaguars coach Jakob Estep said. “Our girls played well though and grabbed a few games here and there. We told the girls to hit hard tonight and take chances and that's exactly what they did.

“We're proud of the progress we made this season and think we've learned a lot about what this squad could look like next year.”