Grain Valley falls to Storm in district final

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls tennis team kept it close but couldn’t get past Notre Dame de Sion in the Class 2 District 7 team championship Thursday.

The Eagles were leading in two matches and had won two when the Storm achieved the necessary five wins for a 5-2 win to advance to Monday’s state quarterfinals against St. Pius X.

“It was really close. Very proud of our team,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said.

Chelsea Gorden and Finley LaForge won a 7-0 tiebreaker to take a 9-8 victory in No. 1 doubles, but the Eagles trailed 2-1 after doubles play.

Emma Thiessen grabbed a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 6 singles. LaForge was leading her No. 2 singles match in the third set and Kylee Bragaw was up a set and in the second when Notre Dame de Sion ended the match.

Gorden and LaForge will play in the Class 2 doubles state tournament and Kennedi McCord will play in the singles state bracket in the Missouri State High School Girls Tennis Championships starting Oct. 15 in Springfield.