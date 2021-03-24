McIntosh, Dykhouse lead Blue Springs South tennis to shutout of Lee's Summit

It was a whole new world for Blue Springs South tennis player Logan Dykhouse and his teammates as they played their first varsity matches in nearly two years.

"When we lost out on last season because of the coronavirus, it was like a dagger. It was like we lost everything – tennis, school, it all just stopped," said Dykhouse, who moved from No. 17 novice to years ago to No. 4 varsity this season after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.

Dykhouse claimed a singles win and teamed with Will Ogrizovich for an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles to help the host Jaguars shut out Lee's Summit 10-0 Wednesday afternoon at Young Park.

"It's kind of cold and gloomy, but to all of us, the sun is shining because we're playing. I can't remember being this excited. I was a sophomore novice player the last time we played, we missed last season and now, I'm a senior on varsity. There's a little bit of pressure, just because I want to do well for the team, but I was so excited leading up to today and we got the results we were hoping for."

No. 1 standout Carter McIntosh, who picked up a quick 10-2 singles win and teamed with Brock Dunlap for an 8-0 No. 2 doubles win, also said he was feeling a bit of pressure.

"There is a little pressure because all the guys on the team are seniors and I'm a sophomore," said McIntosh, who has played competitive tennis for eight years and adds, with a chuckle, "I think I have been playing since I was in diapers.

"My Grandpa Jim played tennis and he put a racket in my hand at a young age, and I really enjoy the sport."

It wasn’t the first time Dykhouse had seen McIntosh play tennis.

"He was in middle school and would come to our tennis camps and we could tell last year what a stud he was going to be,” Dykhouse said of McIntosh, who also was a state qualifier in swimming. “It's a shame he missed out last year on his freshman season, because we had a lot of depth last year.

"But I think we're going to surprise some people this year."

So does coach Nathan Mooney, as No. 2 Kye Ried (10-5), No. 3 Sam Klosener (10-6), No. 5 Brock Dunlap (11-9) and No. 6 Daniel Park (10-7) completed the sweep in singles. Ried and Klosener also won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles.

"Oh man, these guys have been biting at the bit to get going," Mooney said. "After last year, all they've been talking about is getting back on the courts and playing. They've all had this date circled on their calendar for a long time.

"And while we would have had so much depth last season, I think we have a lot of talent that people don't really know about this year. And all you have to do is watch Carter at No. 1 to see how well he plays. He earned that No. 1 spot and he has the respect of all the guys on the team."

Park's 10-7 win at No. 6 singles was actually the match that gave the Jaguars five wins, and secured the team victory in their first match of the season.

"I didn't even realize it," Park said. "This is a good start for our team because everyone contributed it. It wasn't the greatest day weather-wise, but it was a great day because we finally got to play."