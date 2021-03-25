Prep tennis roundup: Eagles bounce back to down Broncos

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley boys tennis team claimed five singles wins to capture a win against Lee’s Summit North Wednesday.

Connor Smith won 10-6 at No. 2 singles as the host Eagles topped the Broncos 7-2.

“Big improvement from our first match,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said, referring to a 6-3 loss to Lee’s Summit on Monday.

Twin brothers Kade Compton (10-4) and Carter Compton (10-2) each won handily in singles and teamed for an 8-6 win in No. 2 doubles.

Collin Smith, Connor’s twin brother, won 10-1 at No. 5 and Vincent Lin won 10-7 at No. 6 and they combined for an 8-6 win at No. 3 doubles.

Grant Idoux won 10-0 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Parker Winshausen for an 8-5 No. 1 doubles win over Ethan Cary and Connor Smith for Lee’s Summit North.

PLATTE COUNTY 6, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 3: Senior Jordan Twenter dominated but William Chrisman didn’t have enough to get past Platte County in its season-opening dual at Santa Fe Trail Park.

Twenter rolled to a 10-1 win in No. 1 singles and teamed with Zavier Jackson for a 10-4 win at No. 1 doubles.

“Honestly, I didn't get them prepared enough. Our guys were hitting great strokes and then just expecting their opponents to give up after a shot or two,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “The Pirates were playing fundamental defensive tennis and tracking down every ball with great effort. That stuff falls on me as the coach to make sure our guys play a bit of what they all call ‘ugly, boring, rally-tennis’ to construct long points.”

Cam Dickerson won a 7-3 tiebreaker for an 11-10 win at No. 5 doubles, but he and No. 3 doubles partner Hunter Butt fell 11-9 in what Grubb called “an epic battle.”