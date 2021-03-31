Jaguars' tennis team handles cross-town rival Wildcats

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South’s boys tennis opened conference play Tuesday with an 8-1 win at Blue Springs.

South’s singles wins came from Carter McIntosh over Dylan Shryer 6-2, 6-1; Kyle Ried over Larry Baldwin 6-1, 6-0; Sam Klosener over Aidan Davis 6-0, 4-6, 10-5; Logan Deckhouse over Isaac Schnakenberg 6-1, 6-1 and Brock Dunlap over Ethan Shryer 6-1, 6-3.

Blue Springs’ Ethan Vu managed a 3-6, 7-5, 10-3 win over Daniel Park at No. 6 singles.

In doubles play, Ried and Klosener beat Baldwin and Dylan Shryer 9-8 (7-2), McIntosh and Dunlap toppled Davis and Schnakenberg 8-1 and Dykhouse and Will Ogrizovich upended Vu and Ethan Shryer 8-3.

“We had a few close matches tonight; on varsity there were three tiebreakers between the nine matches,” South coach Nathan Mooney said. “The guys really came through at the end, winning two out of the three. I really enjoyed our guys being pushed and then to come through in the end. Those kind of matches really help the players get tougher.”

South plays Thursday at Grain Valley.

KEARNEY 5, TRUMAN 4: Truman’s boys tennis team split the singles matches but couldn’t get a second doubles win as the Patriots dropped Monday’s road match.

Truman’s singles wins came in the second half of the lineup. Connor Pointer won 8-1, Bryan Veloz 8-6 and Nathan Neufeld 8-5. In doubles play, Pointer and Veloz teamed for an 8-5 win at No. 3

“We definitely would have liked to have come away with a win today, and that win was right there for our taking,” Truman coach Scott Lett said. “We got four hard-fought wins but came up one short.

“We’ve been working on doubles, incorporating positioning and strategy for different situations. We battled a historically tough doubles school in Kearney and competed up and down the lineup. They lived up to their billing. We saw what aggressive, smart doubles can do. I love our willingness to fight, compete and employ what we’ve been working on in practice.”

BLUE SPRINGS 7, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2: Visiting Blue Springs grabbed a trio of close singles victories and also benefited from an injury forfeit to take Monday’s non-league contest at Santa Fe Park.

Blue Springs won two of the three doubles matches. Dylan Shryer and Larry Baldwin beat Josh Huff and David Keltner 10-3, and Ethan Shryer and Ethan Vu downed Cameron Dickerson and Hunter Butt 10-4.

Chrisman’s No. 2 team of Jordan Twenter and Nino Florido downed Aidan Davis and Isaac Schnakenberg 10-7, and Huff managed a 10-7 win over Baldwin in singles play.

In singles play, Vu rallied from a 9-4 deficit at No. 6 to beat Butt 11-10 (7-1). Ethan Shryer won 10-4 over Florido, and Schnakenberg won 10-8 over Dickerson. Davis led Keltner 1-0 when Keltner had to bow out due to a wrist injury.

Chrisman coach Jason Grubb acknowledged to see a couple losses by a "coin-flip or line-call margin.”

“Blue Springs played well in the elements and dealt with the windy forecast better than we did and just squeezed out a few more clutch points than we did,” Grubb said.

The final match, after the win had been decided, pitted Dylan Shryer against Twenter at No. 1 singles. Facing a potential tiebreaker, Shryer won at deuce to secure an 11-9.

“Both players were masterful in point construction, mixing in a variety of drop shots and strong forehands throughout long rallies,” Grubb said.