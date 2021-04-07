Prep tennis roundup: Three local teams finish in top 4 at Chrisman tourney

By The Examiner staff

Three Eastern Jackson County boys tennis teams finished in the top four at the William Chrisman Tournament.

Grain Valley totaled 19 points to finish just behind champion Platte County’s 21. Host William Chrisman (17) claimed third while Blue Springs tied North Kansas City for fourth with 15 Monday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

Grain Valley earned first-, second- and fifth-place finishes in the three doubles flights to take second.

In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Blue Springs’ Dylan Shyrer and Larry Baldwin captured third place, defeating William Chrisman’s Jordan Twenter and Zavier Jackson 6-1, 6-0 in the third-place match.

Grain Valley’s Ethan Cary and Connor Smith finished fifth in No. 1 doubles, beating an Oak Park duo 0-6, 6-4 (13-11).

Grain Valley’s Carter and Kade Compton claimed first place in No. 2 doubles, topping Blue Springs’ Ethan Shyrer and Aidan Davis 6-0, 6-4 in that bracket’s final.

Chrisman’s Josh Huff and Nino Florido took third in No. 2 doubles, rallying from a 6-0 loss in the opening set to win 6-5 (3), 10-6 in the third-place match.

“We had a balanced day throughout the tournament compared to other schools,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “Only one other team (Platte County) had more fourth place and higher finishers all day.”

Grain Valley’s Collin Smith and Dalton Neale took second in No. 3 doubles, falling 6-1, 6-2 to Platte County’s Bradley Beeson and Tony Railsback in the final. Chrisman’s Cam Dickerson and Hunter Butt finished third.

BLUE SPRINGS 5, GRAIN VALLEY 4: Blue Springs claimed four singles wins to make up for a 2-1 deficit in doubles to edge visiting Grain Valley Tuesday at Baumgardner Park.

Blue Springs’ Dylan Shryer topped Ethan Cary 8-1 in No. 1 singles. No. 2 Larry Baldwin (8-3), No. 3 Ethan Shryer (8-4) and No. 5 Isaac Schnakenberg (8-4) also won in singles for the Wildcats.

Schnakenberg and Ethan Vu teamed for an 8-2 No. 3 doubles win for Blue Springs.

Grain Valley took a 2-1 lead after doubles. Ethan Cary and Connor Smith topped Dylan Shryer and Baldwin 8-5 in the No. 1 match, and Carter and Kade Compton won 8-0 at No. 2.

Kade Compton (8-3) and Vincent Lin (8-2) won in singles for Grain Valley.

KEARNEY 6, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 3: William Chrisman split singles but were swept in doubles to suffer a non-conference loss to host Kearney Tuesday.

The Bears fell behind 3-0 after doubles and couldn’t make up the difference in singles. Jordan Twenter claimed an 8-6 win over Kolby Smothers in No. 1 singles.

"Jordan has always played this guy close in off-season tournaments and things like that,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “And today he basically won without forehand consistency. When he gets that fixed, he'll be pretty tough to beat.”

Cam Dickerson (8-4) and Nino Florido (8-4) also claimed singles wins for the Bears.

“We are just struggling to deal with the elements and not transferring our weight during swings and things like that right now,” Grubb added. “And any time you go down 0-3 after doubles, you are begging to lose. Luckily, our performances in singles were a bit better. We are kind of fighting the injury bug at the moment with a very front-heavy schedule during the season.”

TRUMAN 8, OAK PARK 1: A doubles sweep propelled Truman to a rout of Oak Park in a non-conference match Tuesday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

Aaron Muller and Juan Lopez eked out a 9-7 win in No. 1 singles. Nate Morton and Nathan Neufeld won 8-3 at No. 2, and Connor Pointer and Bryan Veloz won 8-0 at No. 3 for the 3-0 lead.

“Today we started strong and jumped out to a 3-0 lead after completing doubles. We carried that tempo right into singles,” Truman coach Scott Lett said. “I saw a lot of good things today – smart and competitive tennis, great composure and teamwork on the court. While this is our first team win of the year, we have gotten better in each and every match, and that’s shown.”

Morton (10-1), Pointer (10-3), Lopez (10-4), Veloz (10-2) and Neufeld (10-3) also claimed singles wins for the Patriots (1-2).

LIBERTY NORTH 7, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 2: Blue Springs South won the top two singles matches but were swept in doubles in a Suburban Big Eight loss to host Liberty North Tuesday.

Carter McIntosh defeated Jack Brown 10-6 in No. 1 singles and Kye Ried edged Graham Carter 11-9 at No. 2 for Blue Springs South’s only wins. The rest of the singles matches were close but went Liberty North’s way.

McIntosh and Brock Dunlap came closest to a doubles win, falling 9-7 in a tiebreaker to lose 9-8.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 5, LEE’S SUMMIT 4: Lee’s Summit North won four singles matches to make up a 2-1 deficit after doubles on the way to a win over crosstown rival Lee’s Summit Tuesday.

The Broncos fell behind 4-2 after No. 1 singles but Brayden Krause (10-7), Matthew Gerber (11-9) and Parker Windhausen (10-8) all rallied for singles wins to go along with Grant Idoux’s 10-2 win at No. 1 to lift the Broncos (2-1).

Idoux and Windhausen picked up the Broncos’ lone doubles win, prevailing 8-4.