Blue Springs South captures St. Joe title
The Blue Springs South boys tennis team ignored rainy conditions Wednesday to capture the title in the St. Joseph Central Invitational.
The Jaguars captured a pair of bracket wins, one runner-up finish and two thirds to total 25 points for the championship, topping Platte County’s 20.
Carter McIntosh went 2-1 to claim third place in A singles, while Donggyu Park finished as the B singles runner-up, also with a 2-1 mark.
In A doubles, Samuel Klosener and Kye Ried also went 2-1 to finish third.
The B doubles team of Logan Dykhouse and Brock Dunlap and the C duo of William Ogrizovich and Lleyton Wickham both finished 3-0 and captured first place for the Jaguars.
“With the guys playing so well, the team finished in first place,” Jaguars coach Nathan Mooney said. “It was a great start to our tournament season for our varsity squad and really proud with how they performed after having a late night the night before at Liberty North.”
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic finished seventh as a team with seven points.