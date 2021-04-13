Prep tennis roundup: Jaguars claim second at Rock Bridge tourney

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South boys tennis team finished 2-1 to take second place in the Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament Saturday.

The Jaguars dominated host Rock Bridge 8-1 and Columbia Hickman 7-2 but fell 6-3 to eventual tournament champion Liberty.

“The team played very solid for the entire day and played with a lot of energy, even with playing so many matches,” Jaguars coach Nathan Mooney said. “It was a good way to end the week.”

The Jaguars swept singles against Rock Bridge with Carter McIntosh (8-5), Kye Ried (8-7), Sam Klosener (8-4), Logan Dykhouse (8-5), Brock Dunlap (8-4) and Will Ogrizovich (8-5) prevailing.

McIntosh and Ried won 8-3 in No. 1 doubles and Dunlap and Ogrizovich teamed for an 8-5 win at No. 3.

Dunlap and Ogrizovich also won 8-5 against Liberty, but the only other wins the Jaguars managed against Liberty were McIntosh (9-7) and Ogrizovich (8-4) in singles.

The Jaguars swept doubles against Hickman. McIntosh and Ried won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, Klosener and Dykhouse triumphed 8-3 in No. 2, and Dunlap and Ogrizovich won 8-1 at No. 3.

McIntosh (8-3), Ried (8-1), Klosener (8-4) and Dykhouse (8-2) won in singles against Hickman.

GRAIN VALLEY 5, WARRENSBURG 4: Grain Valley earned a pair of wins in doubles in Monday’s match at Warrensburg.

Turns out they needed them as the Eagles and Tigers split singles in Grain Valley’s win.

Carter and Kade Compton squeezed out a 9-8 tiebreaker win at No. 2 and Collin Smith and Dalton Neale won 9-7 at No. 3 to give the Eagles the 2-1 advantage headed into singles play.

Kade Compton, Smith and Vincent Lin won in singles to put Grain Valley over the top as the Eagles improved to 2-4.

LEE’S SUMMIT 7, TRUMAN 2: Though several matches for competitive, Lee’s Summit claimed a win over Truman Friday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

"We battled a tough Lee’s Summit team and competed on each and every court,” Truman aoch Scott Lett said. “There was lots of solid tennis, and our players competed. Today we learned that we have to remain focused from the start of the match and play smart throughout. Lee’s Summit did great capitalizing to close out matches. We will learn from today and be better from it."

Nate Morton won 8-4 in No. 2 singles, and the No. 2 doubles squad of Conner Pointer and Bryan Veloz claimed an 8-6 win for the Patriots (1-3).