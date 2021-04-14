Chrisman tennis rolls to rout of Grandview

By The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman boys tennis team didn’t surrender a game in a rout of host Grandview Tuesday.

The doubles teams of Cam Dickerson and Zavier Jackson and Brandon Keltner and Jeffery Brockman swept to 8-0 wins.

Grandview forfeited at No. 5 and 6 singles and No. 1 doubles.

Josh Huff, David Keltner, Hunter Butt and Connor Brende all recorded 8-0 wins in singles for the Bears (1-4).

“After four very closely contested duals to start the year, today we were by far the better team,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “... Sometimes that is the hardest job for a coach, to motivate a group of guys to play with confidence and win convincingly but still not resort to bad habits both in technique or attitude. But I think our guys used today to work on a particular part of their game they needed to work on.

“Josh Huff and David Keltner were really good today. In David's case, this was only his second singles match of the year working back from an injury. And Josh Huff has been much more patient and receptive to the feedback coaches have given him over the past few weeks to not smash every shot looking for winners. Instead, he is waiting for the opportunities that his opponents give on short balls or missing serve consistency.”