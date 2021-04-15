Prep tennis roundup: Strong start helps Bears blank Indians

By The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman boys tennis team gained momentum headed into Saturday’s Truman Tournament with a rout of rival Fort Osage Wednesday.

The Bears recorded five 8-0 wins on the way to a 9-0 sweep of the Indians in a Suburban Middle Six Conference match at Santa Fe Trail Park.

“I was very pleased with our intensity from warmup through the final points by both varsity and JV,” Bears coach Jason Grubb said. “Josh Huff hit a serve near the beginning of his and David Keltner's doubles match that danced and had a powerful downward spike. And Cameron Dickerson hit a strong net slam to set the tone in his doubles match with Jordan Twenter. But tomorrow is another practice day and we'll still be correcting some things prior to the Truman tournament on Saturday.”

Twenter and Dickerson won 8-0 in No. 1 doubles, while Huff and Keltner prevailed 8-1 at No. 2. Hunter Butt and Zavier Jackson won 8-2 at No. 3.

Twenter, Huff, Keltner and Jackson each won 8-0 in singles. Dickerson topped Alejandro Castillo 8-1 in No. 4 singles, and Nino Florido topped Hayden Leeds 8-3 at No. 5.

Chrisman’s junior varsity also won 9-0.

TRUMAN 6, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 3: Close wins in the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 singles matches lifted the Truman Patriots to a win over Lee’s Summit North Wednesday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

Connor Pointer edged North’s Brayden Krause 8-6 at No. 3, and Juan Lopez also won 8-6 over Gabe Clifford-Munoz. Bryan Veloz won a 7-3 tiebreaker to defeat Emery Kirchhoff 9-8 in the No. 5 match.

“We’ve started the year with the majority of duals coming down to one or two courts, with tight, close matches on those courts. In tennis, it takes experience, grit and determination to get over that hurdle of winning under pressure – mental toughness. Today’s match came down to No. 3, 4 and 5 singles – all extremely tight matches that could have gone either way,” Truman coach Scott Lett said. “Lee’s Summit North’s players battled, Truman’s players battled – extremely solid tennis from both sides. Today, all three went our way. The win is nice, but watching the team battle through adversity was amazing. I’m really proud of the team.”

Nate Morton also won 8-2 at No. 2 for the Patriots.

Truman (2-4) took a 2-1 lead after doubles with Aaron Muller and Nathan Neufeld grabbing an 8-6 win at No. 2. Pointer and Veloz teamed for an 8-3 win at No. 3.

Grant Idoux topped Muller 8-0 in No. 1 singles and teamed with Windhausen for an 8-0 No. 1 doubles win. No. 6 Matthew Gerber also claimed an 8-1 singles win for the Broncos (2-3).