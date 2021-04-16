Jaguars blank Ray-Pec after taking second in tourney

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South boys tennis team capped a busy 10-day stretch with a second-place finish in a tournament and a rout of Raymore-Peculiar.

The Jaguars blanked Ray-Pec 9-0 Thursday a day after finishing as the runner-up in the Park Hill Doubles Tournament.

“Every one of the guys are working hard and playing some good tennis right now,” Jaguars coach Nathan Mooney said. “We are sort of at the halfway point of the season and hopefully the guys can keep building on what they are accomplishing right now to keep it going.”

Carter McIntosh defeated Kush Patel 6-1, 6-2 in No. 1 singles and teamed with Sam Klosener for an 8-0 win over Patel and Nate Kiger in No. 1 doubles to lead the Jaguars against Ray-Pec.

Kye Ried and Logan Dykhouse won 8-2 at No. 2 doubles, and Brock Dunlap and Will Ogrizovich won 8-3 at No. 3.

Ried (6-4, 6-2), Klosener (6-1, 6-0), Dykhouse (6-0, 6-1), Dunlap (6-3, 6-1) and Ogrizovich (6-1, 6-2) completed the shutout with singles wins.

In the Park Hill Doubles Tournament, the Jaguars finished 3-0 in pool play duals before losing 3-1 to Liberty North in the title match.

Blue Springs South defeated Park Hill South and Rockhurst 3-1 and Lee’s Summit 4-0 to advance to the championship.

McIntosh and Klosener finished third in No. 1 doubles, and the No. 2 team of Ried and Dykhouse finished second, each with 3-1 records.

Ogrizovich and Dunlap, who had the lone win (8-4) against Liberty North, finished with a 4-0 record to win the No. 3 title.