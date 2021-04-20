Prep tennis roundup: Eagles squeak past Ray-Pec

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley boys tennis team claimed four singles wins to make up for a deficit in doubles to edge host Raymore-Peculiar 5-4 Monday.

Kade Compton won a 7-5 tiebreaker to claim a 9-8 win in his No. 4 singles match and put the Eagles over the top.

“Good win for us,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said. “We were down 4-3 with Collin (Smith) and Kade still on the court and they both won.”

Smith won his No. 5 match 8-4. Carter Compton won 8-1 at No. 3 and Vincent Lin won 8-4 at No. 6 to help provide the winning margin.

The Compton brothers claimed Grain Valley’s lone doubles victory, winning 8-5 at No. 2.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 8, PARK HILL SOUTH 1: Blue Springs South staved off Park Hill South with some close wins to claim a non-conference dual victory Monday.

The Jaguars swept doubles. Carter McIntosh and Sam Klosener claimed an 8-5 win at No. 1. Kye Ried and Logan Dykhouse won 8-6 at No. 2 and Brock Dunlap and William Ogrizovich took the No. 3 match 8-3 for a 3-0 lead.

“The team played pretty good after the weekend off,” Jaguars coach Nathan Mooney said. “I think Park Hill South put us on our heels a little bit at the beginning and came out playing pretty strong in doubles and then in some of the singles matches as well. Our guys persevered, though, and played tough at the end of the match.”

McIntosh (8-4), Klosener (8-6), Dykhouse (8-3), Dunlap (8-4) and Ogrizovich (8-3) sealed the win with singles victories.

TRUMAN TOURNAMENT: Lee’s Summit North’s Grant Idoux made the A singles finals before falling as the Broncos finished third as a team in the Truman Tournament Saturday.

Barstow, led by Richey King’s win over Idoux, claimed the team title. William Chrisman was fifth, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic took sixth and host Truman was seventh.

Matthew Gerber went 1-2 to finish fourth in B singles (1-2), Parker Windhausen and Brayden Krause took seventh in A doubles and Gabe Clifford-Munoz and Emery Kirchhoff finished 2-1 for third place in B doubles for the Broncos.

Jordan Twenter and David Keltner went 2-1 to take third place in A doubles to lead Chrisman, beating a team from Barstow in the third-place match. Cam Dickerson and Zavier Jackson finished sixth in B doubles and A and B singles players Josh Huff and Nino Florido each finished seventh for the Bears.

Truman’s Aaron Muller took fifth place in A singles.