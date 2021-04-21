Prep tennis roundup: Blue Springs edges St. Michael in singles

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys tennis team captured four singles wins to make up for a doubles deficit and edge St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Monday.

St. Michael took a 2-1 advantage after doubles but Dylan Shryer, Isaac Schnakenberg, Ethan Yu and Tobias Phelps each won in singles for a 5-4 non-conference win at Baumgardner Park.

Shryer topped Oliver Welman 10-2 in No. 1 singles. Schnakenberg (10-3), Yu (10-2) and Phelps (10-0) swept Nos. 4-6 to put the Wildcats (4-4) over the top.

Welman and Chris Oberkrom topped Dylan and Ethan Shryer 8-2 in No. 1 doubles, and Josh Oberkrom and Wolfgang Weidler stopped Aidan Davis and Yu 8-4 in the No. 2 match.

Schnakenberg and Phelps won 8-1 at No. 3 doubles for Blue Springs.

Chris Oberkrom (10-5) and Josh Oberkrom (10-1) recorded St. Michael’s singles wins.

LIBERTY NORTH 8, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 1: Grant Idoux claimed a No. 1 singles win but Lee’s Summit North couldn’t manage another victory in a Suburban Big Eight loss to visiting Liberty North Tuesday.

Idoux topped Liberty North’s Jackson Brown 8-4 in their No. 1 match as the Broncos dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 6, TRUMAN 3: Truman played an unbeaten St. Joseph Central team tough before falling last Thursday.

Connor Pointer and Bryan Veloz claimed an 8-5 No. 3 win but Truman fell behind 2-1 after doubles.

“We faced an undefeated Central team that came out on fire,” Truman coach Scott Lett said. “While we competed in doubles, we only got one doubles win. Bryan Veloz and Nathan Neufeld had amazing third set super tiebreaker battles to win at Nos. 5 and 6 singles, and had two other close singles matches that didn’t quite go our way. This team likes to compete, play tough and it shows.”

Veloz won 4-2, 3-4 (6-8), 11-9 and Neufeld lost his first set 4-3 (7-3) but won 4-2 and 10-5 in the super tiebreaker for Truman (2-5).