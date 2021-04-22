Twenter's title helps Bears claim second place at Belton tourney

The Examiner staff

Jordan Twenter captured the A singles title but it wasn’t quite enough for the William Chrisman boys tennis team to slip past Raymore-Peculiar for the Belton Tournament crown.

Twenter went 3-0, defeating Ray-Pec’s Kush Patel 6-2 in the A singles final.

Ray-Pec, though, totaled 25 points to edge Chrisman’s 22 and Truman’s 21 for the team championship.

In A doubles, Truman’s Aaron Muller and Nate Morton topped Chrisman’s Josh Huff and David Keltner 6-3 in the championship match.

In B doubles, Truman’s Bryan Veloz and Connor Pointer advanced to the championship match but lost 6-3 to Ray-Pec’s John Mason and Evan Holman.

Chrisman’s Cam Dickerson and Hunter Butt, who lost to Veloz and Pointer in the semifinals, took third place in B doubles with a 6-0 win over a team from Harrisonville.

Truman’s Seth Nelson took third in B singles, while Chrisman’s Nino Florido finished fifth.

"On a tough day with the temperatures and the wind, Truman tennis definitely had success,” Truman coach Scott Lett said. “They battled through some high-pressure moments and showed composure and toughness. We've been working hard in practice and applying those techniques and strategies during matches. We should feel good about today."