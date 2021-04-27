Prep tennis roundup: 'Top players' spark Truman to shutout win

The Examiner staff

The Truman boys tennis team overcame the wind and Fort Osage for a Suburban Middle Six win Monday.

Aaron Muller topped Brady Darr 8-0 in No. 1 singles and teamed with Nate Morton for an 8-3 No. 1 doubles win to lead the Patriots to a 9-0 victory over the host Indians.

“On possibly the windiest day of the season, which is definitely saying something, the team found a way to battle and maintain their composure in extremely adverse conditions,” Truman coach Scott Lett said. “We had a number of players playing up on the ladder who performed solidly. The top players set the tone, and everyone else fell in line.”

Bryan Veloz and Connor Pointer won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles, and Seth Nelson and Alex Becker won 8-3 at No. 3.

Morton (8-1), Veloz (8-2), Pointer (8-3), Nelson (8-3) and Becker (8-1) also won in singles to complete the shutout for Truman (3-5).

Fort Osage dropped to 2-6 with a third straight dual loss.

BARSTOW 7, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 2: Blue Springs South coach Nathan Mooney was pleased with his team’s play Monday but it wasn’t enough to get past small class state power Barstow.

“We needed three JV guys to step up tonight and for their first full varsity match they played pretty well,” Mooney said. “The doubles teams all started out a little slow with everybody playing with a new doubles partner, but after the first few games, they played pretty solid. … I'm really happy with the way the guys played overall. With some fast changes the guys adjusted really well.”

Carter McIntosh and Lleyton Wickham claimed an 8-5 win at No. 2 doubles but William Ogrizovich got South’s only singles win (8-1) at No. 3.

Blue Springs South’s junior varsity won 8-1.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 5, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 4: William Chrisman couldn’t overcome a 2-1 deficit in doubles in a non-conference loss Monday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

Josh Huff, David Keltner and Nino Florido claimed singles wins but the Bears dropped to 2-6 in dual matches.