Prep tennis roundup: Chrisman blanks shorthanded Indians

The Examiner staff

With Fort Osage missing its top two players, William Chrisman rested its top two players in singles Tuesday.

The Bears still claimed a 9-0 win over the host Indians.

Chrisman’s usual Nos. 1-2 Jordan Twenter and Josh Huff played in doubles only, helping the Bears take a 3-0 lead.

Twenter teamed with Nino Florido for an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles, while Huff and John Eppert claimed an 8-1 win at No. 2. David and Brandon Keltner completed the doubles sweep with an 8-0 No. 3 win.

Cam Dickerson held off Andrew Daub for a 9-7 win in No. 1 singles. Hunter Butt (8-5), Zavier Jackson (8-1), Connor Brende (8-2), Eppert (8-1) and Sione Faletau (8-0) completed the shutout with singles wins.

“Connor Brende, John Eppert and Sione Faletau all rose up to the challenge of moving up to varsity. We were excited to give them that chance given how hard they work on the JV squad," Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said after his team improved to 3-6 in dual matches.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 8, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 1: Blue Springs South swept singles play to claim a Suburban Big Eight win over Lee’s Summit North on Senior Night Tuesday.

“It's such an honor to coach guys like Samuel (Klosener), Lleyton (Wickham), Daniel (Park), Kye (Ried), Logan (Dykehouse) and Brock (Dunlap),” Jaguars coach Nathan Mooney said of his seniors. “I feel so fortunate to coach these guys and see them grow year after year. The guys played pretty well with pretty windy conditions and are starting to jell with new partners. Guys like Will (Ogrizovoch), Daniel (Park), Lleyton (Wickham) and Nathan (Scherer) are all playing quite a bit higher than they are used to, but are really stepping up to the plate right now.”

Sophomore Carter McIntosh topped North’s Grant Idoux 10-2 in their No. 1 singles match. Klosener (10-2), Ogrizovich (10-2), Park (10-8), Wickham (10-5) and Scherer (10-8) also won in singles.

McIntosh and Wickham won 8-2 at No. 2 doubles, and Park and Scherer won 8-0 at No. 3 for the Jaguars (11-4, 3-1 Big Eight).

Idoux and partner Parker Windhausen claimed North’s lone win in No. 1 doubles, edging Klosener and Ogrizovich 9-7.

North won the junior varsity match 5-4.

TRUMAN 9, BELTON 0: Truman surrendered only 16 games total in a Suburban Middle Six sweep of host Belton Tuesday.

“Today, the team started and finished strong,” Truman coach Scott Lett said. “I was impressed with smart, aggressive play in both doubles and singles. At varsity singles No. 1, Aaron Muller took control of points when the opportunity arose and played smart, strategic tennis throughout the day. I could say the same up and down the ladder.”

Muller downed Belton’s Nathan Irvin 8-4 in their No. 1 match. He also teamed with Nate Morton for an 8-0 No. 1 doubles win.

Bryan Veloz and Connor Pointer won 8-2 at No. 2 doubles, and the No. 3 team of Seth Nelson and Alex Becker prevailed 8-5.

Morton (8-0), Veloz (8-1), Pointer (8-4), Nelson (8-0) and Becker (8-0) also won in singles for the Patriots (4-5).

LIBERTY 8, BLUE SPRINGS 1: Liberty swept doubles on the way to a Suburban Big Eight over visiting Blue Springs Tuesday at Bennett Park.

Chinonye Omelfe won 10-7 at No. 6 singles for the lone win for Blue Springs (4-6, 1-4 Big Eight).