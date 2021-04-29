Grain Valley captures North tourney title

The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley boys tennis team only finished fifth in the A Flight at Lee’s Summit North’s Mike VanBecelaere Memorial Doubles Tournament Wednesday.

But the Eagles won the other three flights to capture the tournament title. Grain Valley totaled 41 points to top Lee’s Summit West’s 36 for the crown.

Host Lee’s Summit North (20) was fifth, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (9) took seventh and Truman (7) was eighth.

“Great day for our kids – so pleased with all our players,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said. “There was a great atmosphere for the tournament and our guys really responded.”

Ethan Cary and Connor Smith finished fifth in A Flight, defeating St. Michael’s Oliver Welman and Julian Hurst 6-4 in the fifth-place match.

Lee’s Summit North’s Grant Idoux and Parker Windhausen finished second in A Flight, falling 8-2 to Lee’s Summit West’s Arnav Gannavaram and Hogan Stoker in the championship match.

Grain Valley’s Carter and Kade Compton took first in B Flight, defeating a team from Sedalia Smith-Cotton 8-3 in the final. Truman’s Nate Morton and Connor Pointer took fourth in that flight for the Patriots’ best finish.

Collin Smith and Dalton Neale captured the C Flight title, and Vincent Lin and Micah Siems combined for the D Flight title for the Eagles.