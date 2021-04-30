Prep tennis roundup: Lower half of lineup lifts Jaguars past Titans

The Examiner staff

With three varsity players out because of COVID-19 concerns, the Blue Springs South boys tennis team had to rely on junior varsity players to step up and come through.

And they did to help boost the Jaguars to a 5-4 win over host Lee’s Summit West Thursday.

The Jaguars took a 2-1 lead after doubles and got all three of its singles wins from its bottom half of their lineup to claim the Suburban Big Eight win.

“Playing three varsity guys down due to COVID, guys like sophomore Nathan Scherer and seniors Lleyton Wickham and Daniel Park had to really step up tonight,” South coach Nathan Mooney said after his team improved to 12-4 and 4-1 in the Big Eight. “We knew if we had a chance it was going to be at the bottom half of our lineup. All three of these guys came through and won all their singles matches and all their doubles.

“It was as much as a team win and we could possibly get tonight. Everyone played their part tonight whether they got the win or a loss.”

Carter McIntosh and Wickham won 8-5 at No. 2 doubles, while Park and Scherer won an 8-6 tiebreaker for a 9-8 win at No. 3.

Wickham won 8-6 at No. 5 singles and Scherer won 8-5 at No. 6. Park then finished off a 9-8 win by taking the tiebreaker 7-4 to give the Jaguars their fifth win.

GRAIN VALLEY 9, FORT OSAGE 0: Grain Valley earned two shutout wins to sweep doubles on the way to clinching the Suburban Middle Six Conference title with a win over visiting Fort Osage Thursday.

Carter and Kade Compton won 8-0 at No. 2, and Collin Smith and Dalton Neale prevailed 8-0 at No. 3 following an 8-3 by the No. 1 team of Ethan Cary and Connor Smith.

Cary (8-5), Connor Smith (8-0), Carter Compton (8-1), Kade Compton (8-0), Collin Smith (8-2) and Vincent Lin (8-4) all won in singles as the Eagles improved to 8-4 overall and 4-0 in the league.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 9, BELTON 0: William Chrisman got to play some younger players after seniors Jordan Twenter and Nino Florido helped the Bears to a singles sweep on Senior Night.

Twenter (8-3), Josh Huff (8-2), Cam Dickerson (8-3), David Keltner (8-0), Hunter Butt (8-1) anf Florido (8-1) all won in singles.

“Today, we were able to play up a bunch of seniors lower on the rank order to honor them with the confidence that comes with winning all six singles matches,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said.

Zavier Jackson and Sione Faletau won 8-5 at No. 1 doubles. Freshmen Brandon Keltner and John Eppert prevailed 8-3 at No. 2 and Zach Watson and Evan Phetkhamchanh won 8-5 at No. 3.