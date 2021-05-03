Prep tennis roundup: Jaguars, Wildcats face tough field

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs and Blue Springs South boys tennis teams struggled to keep up against a loaded field in the Blue Springs Tournament Friday.

Blue Springs South totaled 14 points to finish fifth and Blue Springs took sixth with 12 in the tourney it hosted at Santa Fe Trail Park in Independence.

Small school powers Pembroke Hill and Barstow finished 1-2 with 27 and 26 points, respectively. Large school power Liberty finished third at 25.

Will Ogrizovich had Blue Springs South’s best finish, taking fourth in the singles B flight. Nathan Scherer and Lleyton Wickham took fifth in B doubles, Sam Klosener and Daniel Park were sixth in A doubles, and Carter McIntosh finished seventh against a tough field in A singles.

Dylan Shryer captured fourth in A singles to lead Blue Springs. Ethan Shryer took sixth in B singles, Isaac Schnakenberg and Tobias Phelps took sixth in B doubles, and Aidan Davis and Ethan Vu were eighth in A doubles.

OAK PARK 5, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 4: Despite being shorthanded, William Chrisman came within a tiebreaker of beating Oak Park Friday.

Freshman John Eppert V and Brandon Keltner lost 8-6 in the tiebreaker to fall 9-8 in No. 3 doubles. Eppert also came close in his No. 6 singles match, falling 10-8 to Khang Nguyen.

“Watching our No. 10 freshman John Eppert V battle all day at No. 3 doubles and No. 6 varsity singles was so fun to watch,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “I got a chance to see a few of the guys step up today as leaders of our program when we lose Jordan Twenter and Nino Florido.”

Twenter claimed a 10-7 win at No. 1 singles. Florido moved up to No. 3 from his usual No. 6 spot and won 11-9. And those two teamed for an 8-4 win in No. 1 doubles. Cam Dickerson won 10-4 at No. 2 singles for the Bears, who were missing three of their top five players because of testing obligations.