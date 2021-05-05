Prep tennis roundup: Jaguars end regular season with losses

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South boys tennis team concluded its regular season dual schedule with a pair of Suburban Big Eight losses.

The Jaguars fell 8-1 to Liberty Tuesday at Young Park, a day after losing 6-3 to Park Hill.

The losses snapped a string of eight wins in the previous 10 matches.

“Liberty is a tough team. We faced them earlier in the year in a tournament at full strength and lost 6-3, so we knew tonight was going to be a tough match,” Jaguars coach Nathan Mooney said. “It was a tough night for sure, but the guys keep playing hard and we are looking forward to districts.”

Carter McIntosh and Lleyton Wickham prevailed 8-6 at No. 2 doubles for South’s lone win.

In Monday’s loss to Park Hill, Blue Springs South (12-6, 4-3 Big Eight) took a 2-1 lead after doubles but the Trojans won five of six singles matches for the win.

“In singles, we played quite a few close matches that didn't go our way,” Mooney said. “Carter, Lleyton and Sam (Klosener) all lost close matches.”

McIntosh and Wickham won 8-6 at No. 2 doubles, while Daniel Park and Nathan Scherer won 9-7 at No. 3.

Scherer rallied from a 7-4 deficit to win 9-7 at No. 6 singles.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 7, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2: William Chrisman was swept in doubles in a loss to Ray-Pec Monday.

Jordan Twenter stopped Kush Patel 8-4 in No. 1 singles, and Zavier Jackson won 8-6 at No. 6, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 3-0 deficit in doubles.