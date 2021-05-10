Bears' Twenter, Eagles' Comptons advance to state tennis

The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman and Grain Valley tennis teams will each be sending players to the state tournament.

William Chrisman’s No. 1 singles player, Jordan Twenter, and the Grain Valley doubles team of twin brothers Carter and Kade Compton advance to the state championships with runner-up finishes in the Class 2 District 8 individual championships Saturday at Platte County High School.

Twenter got a first-round bye before topping Grain Valley’s Connor Smith 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and then edging Platte County’s Daunte Alaiwat 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinal.

Twenter then fell to Platte County’s Gavin Nichols, the No. 1 seed, in the championship match, rallying from a 6-4 first-set loss for a 6-2 win in the second set. He dropped the third set 6-2 but had already locked up the state berth.

The Compton twins also had a first-round bye. They defeated a team from Kansas City East 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinal before dominating Platte County’s Austin Vanek and Emilio Escamilla 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.

The Comptons took the No. 1-seeded Kolby Smothers and Grant Woltkamp of Kearney to a third set in the championship before falling. Kearney’s duo won 6-4 in the first set before the Comptons won 7-6 in the second. Kearney eked out a 7-6 (7-4) win in the final set.

“I felt good about the way we played as a team and the Comptons played great all day,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said. “It was a tremendous championship match – a great opportunity for them.”

Grain Valley’s other doubles team, Collin Smith and Daulton Neale, won its first match but was eliminated by Smothers and Woltkamp in the quarterfinal.

Chrisman’s Josh Huff and David Keltner also won in the first round over Fort Osage’s Brett Irwin and Aidan Phillips but lost in the quarterfinal.

Chrisman senior Nino Florido and Grain Valley’s Ethan Cary and Connor Smith each won first-round matches in singles before losing in the quarterfinals.

The Missouri State High School Boys Tennis Championships are scheduled for May 20-21 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 6: Lee’s Summit North’s No. 1 doubles team of Grant Idoux and Parker Windhausen will take a top seed into the May 20-21 state championships after claiming the Class 3 District 6 crown Saturday at Lee’s Summit North High School.

Idoux and Windhause earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed before beating a team from Raymore-Peculiar 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. They topped Lee’s Summit West’s Tyler Rodgers and Owen Liang 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinal.

They stopped another Lee’s Summit West team, Mathew Kimaku and Lanny Cooper, in the championship match, 6-1, 6-3.

North’s Brayden Krause finished fourth in singles, losing to eventual champion Hogan Stoker of Lee’s Summit West in the semifinals.