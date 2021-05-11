Chrisman tennis advances to district semifinals

The Associated Press

The William Chrisman took advantage of a pair of forfeits and a pair of doubles wins to move into the Class 2 District 8 team semifinals.

The Bears downed Winnetonka 5-0 Monday at Santa Fe Trail Park in the first-round match.

Winnetonka was forced to forfeit the No. 6 singles match and the No. 3 doubles match because one of its players was being quarantined because of the COVID-19 virus.

“We weren't particularly sharp today but we did what we needed to,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “That unfortunate deal for Winnetonka kind of deflated our energy a bit but we still came out on top. And Nino got that clutch win for us to advance to tomorrow. We're still hoping to get No. 1 Jordan Twenter's teammates to join us at state after he qualified by himself last Friday,"

Josh Huff and David Keltner claimed an 8-3 win in No. 1 doubles, while Twenter and Zavier Jackson won 8-5 at No. 2.

Nino Florido finished off the five necessary wins by beating his No. 5 singles opponent 6-1, 7-5.

Twenter, Cam Dickerson and Hunter Butt were leading their matches and Huff was tied when it ended early on Florido’s win.

Chrisman takes on top-seeded Platte County in the semifinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Grain Valley also advanced in the same district, routing Fort Osage 5-0 in its first round match. The Eagles (10-5) play host to Kearney at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 7: Blue Springs South advanced to the Class 3 District 7 semifinals with a 5-0 win over North Kansas City Monday.

The third-seeded Jaguars face No. 2-seeded Rockhurst at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal. Rockhurst downed Truman 5-0 to advance.

Fifth-seeded Blue Springs also fell 5-0 to No. 4 Park Hill South in the first round Monday. Park Hill South meets Pembroke Hill in the other semifinal.

Blue Springs South’s Carter McIntosh finished fourth in singles in the Class 3 District 7 individual tournament on Saturday at Pembroke Hill.

Pembroke Hill’s Jimmy Andrews topped McIntosh 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 in the semifinal. McIntosh then fell 6-0, 6-0 to Rockhurst’s David Duethman

Pembroke Hill’s Trey Lambright won the singles title, beating his teammate Andrews 6-3, 6-3 in the final as both advanced to state.

Blue Springs South’s Will Ogrizovich and Blue Springs’ Dylan Shryer were eliminated with quarterfinal losses after first-round wins.

Truman’s Aaron Muller and Nate Morton, Blue Springs South’s Sam Klosener and Kye Ried and Blue Springs’ Isaac Schnakenberg and Ethan Vu all won in the first round in doubles but fell in the quarterfinals.

Rockhurst’s Greg Wiedeman and Ben Koca defeated teammates to win the doubles title and advance to state.